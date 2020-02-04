Union Budget
Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Why Is The Festival Called Kala Ghoda?

Festivals

Kala Ghoda Festival is an arts festival that is held every year during the days of February. Find out why the festival is named so by the organisers. Read.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
kala ghoda festival

The Kala Ghoda Festival is a beautiful event that is held in Mumbai for nine days. The festival started in the year 1999 and has grown since then. There are many installations and artworks in the festival that are based on the theme every year.

Why is it called Kala Ghoda Festival?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (@kgafest) on

The Kala Ghoda Festival is named so because it is organised at Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai. The place is named after the huge statue erected at the centre of the road of a black majestic horse. The Jehangir Art Gallery is on the left-hand side of the statue.

A post shared by Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (@kgafest) on

The Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 goes on for nine days. The festival started on February 1, 2020. It will be ending on February 9, 2020. The festival had events based on children's literature, cinema, dance, food and heritage, urban design and architecture, literature, and music. 

A post shared by Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (@kgafest) on

If you are a fan of literature, one of the most prominent events at the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 is "Tribute: Girish Karnad". The event will have an introduction to the plays of the great playwright by Arshia Sattar and Padmavathi Rao. This will be followed by Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Padmavati Rao. The event will be held at the DSL Garden on February 7 at 8.40 pm.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Published:
