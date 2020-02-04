Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: How To Reach Kala Ghoda From Churchgate In Mumbai?

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is an annual festival which held for nine days. Every year it commences on the first Saturday of February and ends on the second Sunday. The event takes place in the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai.

From its inception in the year 1999, the Festival has grown in popularity as well as in stature. It attracts many visitors and participants from other parts of the country and world. The Kala Ghoda Festival is organised by a non-profit organisation called the Kala Ghoda Association. Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 is going to commence this year on February 1.

People travel from different parts to witness the festival. If you live in and around Churchgate and are willing to attend the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here is a compilation of the cheapest and the fastest ways to travel to Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 from Churchgate.

How to reach Kala Ghoda from Churchgate?

What is the cheapest way to get from Churchgate to the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020?

The cheapest way to get from Churchgate to the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 is by bus. Visitors should catch the line 15 bus from Churchgate. The cost of the bus ticket ranges from Rs. 8-10. It only takes 4 minutes if there is less traffic to reach your destination.

What is the fastest way to reach the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 from Churchgate?

For those who do not prefer travelling by, can then opt for a taxi. Taking a taxi is one of the quickest ways to reach the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 from Churchgate. To reach at the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 from Churchgate station, one of the best options is to walk. The entire area is lit during the festival and one will get to enjoy the ambience of the place. The place is just 10 minutes away from Churchgate station.

