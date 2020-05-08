Karisma Kapoor Is A Trendsetter And These Pictures Clearly Show Her Style Evolution

Karisma Kapoor is arguably one of the most beautiful and stylish actors in the Indian film industry. She has appeared in several movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Haseena Mana Jaayegi, and several others. The actor has always stayed at the peak of her fashion game and dished out fashion goals with her stunning looks.

Karisma Kapoor has always been a trendsetter in the industry. From wearing dungarees in the '90s films to rocking the modern and stylish look in the current era, Karisma has done it all. Let's take a look at Karisma Kapoor's photos on Instagram that prove that she's a natural.

Karisma Kapoor's photos

In this photo, a young Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in a floral flock. Her style has always been incredible. Check out more Karisma Kapoor's below.

In this look, Karisma is seen in bridal attire and rocking a red saree. She is also donning various gold accessories that make her look even more beautiful.

In this photo, the actor is rocking a crop top and shorts, which look very similar to the matching co-ords that are in fashion now. The little red tie also makes her look cute and is the definition of retro style.

In this look, the actor is donning a 90s style pantsuit. Karisma Kapoor's this photo is from her film Coolie No 1 days and the actor looks stunning in nude make up.

Karisma Kapoor is at top of her fashion game with this picture in the maroon top. She never fails to serve her best looks and inspire millions of her fans.