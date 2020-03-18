Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

Celebrities often push the boundaries by putting their best foot forward when it comes to experimenting with fashion. Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have always wooed the fashion police with their exceptional sartorial choices. The midi-dresses donned by these divas have made head turns several times. Here is a compilation of the midi-dress look-book of Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor

Brown Velvet midi-dress

In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen sporting a brown velvet midi-dress. The dress features puffy sleeves. Shraddha Kapoor kept her look simple yet elegant and left her sleek hair open. She accessorized her look with black statement heels.

Off-white Midi-dress

Here, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing an off-white sleeveless midi-dress. The dress features frill detailing at the bottom. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open adds charm to her look. Shraddha Kapoor completed her look by pairing her outfit with matching heels.

Karisma Kapoor

Chequered midi-dress

Karisma Kapoor can be seen donning a chequered midi-dress in this picture. The dress features a cut-out detailing at the bottom. Karisma Kapoor has accessorised her look with statement earrings and heels. Minimalistic makeup and hair left open complete this midi-dress look of Karisma Kapoor.

Red midi-dress

Karisma Kapoor opted for a red tube midi-dress in this picture. The skin-tight dress is perfectly hugging the body of the diva. Red heels, minimalistic makeup completes this look of Karisma Kapoor.

A few other midi-dress looks of Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor