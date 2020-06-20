World Music Day 2020: 5 Hindi Films One Can Watch On Disney+ Hotstar On This Special Day

This weekend is going to be a special one indeed, as two highly significant days in June 2020 are coincidently falling on the same day. Both World Music Day 2020 and Father's Day will be observed on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The World Music Day is counted amongst the most important days in an annual year for music lovers. As music is not just a way of entertainment but a therapy in itself. So if you are thinking about how about how to make World Music Celebration a memorable one, without stepping out of the house, then we have just the perfect solution for you.

Source: Shutterstock

Disney+ Hotstar is a popular OTT platform that provides its viewers with a plethora of films, sitcoms, documentaries and a lot more. The hub of entertainment is packed with some fun films which you can enjoy on the occasion of World Music Day 2020, and celebrate the day in the company of your loved ones. Thus, to prevent any obstruction in the World Music Day celebration, we have curated a list of some musical films available on Disney+ Hotstar, that you can binge-watch this World Music Day 2020. Here's the list-

Bollywood Movies To Watch on Disney+Hostar On World Music Day 2020

1. Helicopter Eela (2018)

Kajol's most underrated film about which strikes the balance between family and passion for music perfectly. Helicopter Eela is a story about a single mother, who dares to fulfil her dream to become a successful singer in her 40s. On such a special occasion of World music day 2020, this Pradeep Sarkar film will not only make you smile but entertain your entire family thoroughly.

2. Zubaan (2015)

Another musical drama that can definitely add value to the celebration of World music day 2020 is Vicky Kaushal's Zubaan. A hard-hitting drama with stellar performances from Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Dias. A story about a boy, passionate about music, who forgoes his dreams after a bullying incident. The story of this Mozez Singh film will keep you hooked till the end.

3. Soundtrack (2011)

Source: Youtube

Soundtrack featuring Rajeev Khandelwal and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles showcases the ugly side music industry. Rajeev Khandelwal gave one of his career's best performance in the musical movie, directed by Neerav Ghosh. The story revolves around Raunak, a music composer who loses his fame, skills, and hearing ability due to drugs. After the incident, he gives up on life until Gauri (Soha) enters his life, and shows him the right path to regain confidence. A phenomenal movie which will make your World music day celebration a memorable one.

4. Jhankar Beats (2003)

One film which always comes to our mind when we think of Bollywood, R. D Burman, and the great soundtrack is none other than Jhankar Beats. Helmed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, and beautifully crafted musically by the dynamic duo of Vishal Shekhar, Jhankar Beats is an ideal film to watch on World music day 2020 and experience utter bliss. A movie about three friends connected via the strings of music, with a comic twist attached to it. A multi-starrer featuring Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawala, Rahul Bose, Shayan Munshi, Riya Sen.

5. Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

When talking about World Music Day celebration, and watching films on World music day 2020 there's no way we miss out mentioning this terrific film. Khamoshi: The Musical is a heart-wrenching musical love-story story about a tuneful singer and her hearing and speech impaired parents. Manisha Koirala outshined herself in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Watching Khamoshi: The Musical with family on World music day 2020 is a great way to spend your Sunday evening.