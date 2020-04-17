Varuthini Ekadashi Images You Can Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Varuthini Ekadashi 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, April 18 this year. As per Hindu Mythology, the Varuthini Ekadashi is considered as the most significant amid all other Ekadashi's. Overall, there are 24 Ekadashi's observed in an annual year. It is celebrated in the Vaishaka month of on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha.

What is Varuthini Ekadashi Celebrated?

Devotees observe day-long fast on the occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi to reap some benefits spiritually. As it is said to be believed that those who observe fast on this pious day, often are rewarded by absolving their sins and all their physical difficulties. With Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 just around the corner, let's take a look at some Varuthini Ekadashi images you can share with your family and friends.

