Varuthini Ekadashi Images You Can Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Festivals

Varuthini Ekadashi images you can share with family and friends on this auspicious day. Wish them with Happy Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 on April 18.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
varuthini ekadashi images

Varuthini Ekadashi 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, April 18 this year. As per Hindu Mythology, the Varuthini Ekadashi is considered as the most significant amid all other Ekadashi's. Overall, there are 24 Ekadashi's observed in an annual year. It is celebrated in the Vaishaka month of on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha. 

What is Varuthini Ekadashi Celebrated? 

Devotees observe day-long fast on the occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi to reap some benefits spiritually. As it is said to be believed that those who observe fast on this pious day, often are rewarded by absolving their sins and all their physical difficulties. With Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 just around the corner, let's take a look at some Varuthini Ekadashi images you can share with your family and friends. 

Varuthini Ekadashi Images 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer fox (@blackmagiclovespell) on

Source: Jennifer Fox Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vedic Folks (@vedicfolks) on

Source: Vedic Folks Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cycle Pure Agarbatti (@cyclepureagarbatti) on

Source: Cycle Pure Agarbatti Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vedic Folks (@vedicfolks) on

Source: Vedic Folks Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cycle Pure Agarbatti (@cyclepureagarbatti) on

Source: Cycle Pure Agarbatti Instagram 

A post shared by Focus News (@focusnewsbharat) on

Source: Focus News Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vedic Folks (@vedicfolks) on

Source: Vedic Folks Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanchi Kamakshi Silks (@kanchikamakshisilks) on

Source: Kanchi Kamakshi Silks Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sri Sri Radha Gopinath (@srisriradhagopinath) on

Source: Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanji Varsani (@dhanjivarsani) on

Source: Dhanji Varsani Instagram 

A post shared by Swaminarayan Mandir Perth (@ssmandirperth) on

Source: Swaminarayan Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ☼ दैनिक भास्कर हिन्दी (@bhaskarhindi) on

Source: Dainik Bhaskar Hindi Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Life Of A Yogi (@lifeofayogi.me) on

Source: Life of a Yogi Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khatu Shyam Official (@khatu.shyam.ji.official) on

Source: Khatu Shyam Official Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ap🤘🏻👆🏻 (@ankitpassi9) on

Source: Ap Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ap🤘🏻👆🏻 (@ankitpassi9) on

Source: Ap Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 钟金狮(泰国华侨人) (@thai_sanatana_dharma) on

Source:@thai_sanatana_dharma Instagram 

