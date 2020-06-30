Vasudeva Dwadashi Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: Know In Detail

As per Hindu Mythology, the month of July every annual year, consists of several important days. Be it Vasudeva Dwadashi Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, or others. The holy month is considered auspicious for a lot of reasons be it prosperity, childbirth, or family affairs. This year, Vasudeva Dwadashi 2020 will be observed on July 2, Thursday. To know about Vasudeva Dwadashi 2020 significance and its history, keep reading.

Vasudeva Dwadashi Meaning and Significance

The Vasudeva Dwadashi is observed to seek blessings of Lord Krishna, this special day is dedicated to him. The Vasudeva Dwadashi is celebrated one day post the Devshayani Ekadashi. As it is the start of Chaatur Maas during the Ashada Mash, the Vasudeva Dwadashi is observed to seek blessings of both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Krishna. Another name for Vasudeva Dwadashi is Sri Krishna Dwadashi. Devotees generally observe fast on this significant day as per Hindu culture.

Source: Shutterstock

Vasudeva Dwadashi History

Vasudeva Dwadashi holds significant meaning for many devotees since ages now. Its prevalence was discovered in the Varaha Purana. As per, mythology Deva Rishi Narad suggested Lord Krishna's parents to observe strict fasts on this important day. Hence, only after the couple observed fasts with full dedication and pure intentions, Vasudeva and Devaki were blessed with a child in the form of Krishna. The Chaturmas Vrat also starts with Vasudeva Dwadashi celebration.

Vasudeva Dwadashi 2020 Celebration

Generally devotes visit the Krishna temple on the occasion of Vasudeva Dwadashi. Devotees chant bhajans dedicated to Sri Krishna. They also offer food to cows like jaggery, wheat chapati, and green grass. By feeding cows, who are considered holy in India, attainment of happiness and prosperity is said to be experienced. Feeding Gau Mata is a significant aspect of Vasudeva Dwadashi fasts.

In some temple sessions of Srimad Bhagavata Purana, reading is also done, wherein the Pandit reads chapters out loud so that devotees can understand the true meaning of this festival. But as the nation is currently going through a pandemic situation with the outbreak of COVID-19, the best way to celebrate Vasudeva Dwadashi 2020 is by performing puja at home.