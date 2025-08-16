Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images For Status, Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Janmashtami, the joyous festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, will be celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The birth of Lord Krishna is observed with fervour and joy. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fasts, sing bhajans, offer prayers and visit temples to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings. Dahi Handi celebrations are also organised in remembrance of Krishna’s playful and divine leelas.

Along with rituals and festivities, exchanging heartfelt wishes with loved ones has become a beautiful way of spreading joy. If you are looking for the perfect messages to send on Krishna Janmashtami 2025, here are some thoughtful wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp messages you can share with friends and family.

Janmashtami 2025 wishes

May Lord Krishna shower his choicest blessings on you and your family. Happy Janmashtami 2025!

On this auspicious day, may the flute of Krishna bring melody to your life and fill it with peace, love, and happiness.

Let us celebrate the birth of Kanha with devotion, joy, and togetherness. Wishing you a blissful Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you, guiding you towards a life of righteousness and harmony.

WhatsApp messages for Janmashtami 2025

Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! ✨ Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

On this divine occasion, let’s remember the teachings of Lord Krishna and spread love and kindness around us. Happy Janmashtami!

Celebrate the spirit of devotion, mischief, and joy – just like little Krishna. 💙 Happy Janmashtami 2025!

This Janmashtami, may your heart be as pure as butter and your life as sweet as Krishna’s smile.



