Labh Panchami 2020: All About History, Significance And Celebration On Labh Panchami

Labh Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Kartik month in the Shukla Paksha period. The day is also referred to as Lakheni Panchami, Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami as well. It is regarded as the final day of the Diwali festivities. Read on to know more details about Labh Panchami history and significance.

Labh Panchami 2020 History

Labh Panchami date in 2020 falls on November 19 this year and is regarded as the final day of the Diwali festivities. The day is observed widely in Gujarat where devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for wealth and prosperity. The Hindu scriptures define Labh as "Laabhasteshaam Jayasteshaam Kutasteshaam Paraajayaha, Yeshaam Indeevarashyaam Hrudayastho Janaardanaha", which translates to ‘He is the true beneficiary and the truly victorious, who has installed the consort of Lakshmi, God, in his heart’.

People who belong to the business community offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and seek their blessings for a good year ahead financially. Some people also donate money, clothes, food to the needy. The Jains observe the day by worshipping their books and seek for knowledge and wisdom. People also do Sharad puja or Saraswati puja on this day. Some people even perform puja before starting their new account ledgers on this day considering it as good luck.

Labh Panchami significance

The name Labh denotes benefit and people believe that worshipping on this day would bring them good luck financially. It is regarded as one of the auspicious days to start a new business venture as well. People believe that observing puja on this day would bestow them with fortune, wealth and happiness. This year the Labh Panchami tithi timing would be observed on November 18 from 11:16 pm and ends on November 19 at 9:59 pm IST. Labh Panchami 2020 puja Muhurat timings are 06:47 AM to 10:20 AM. During the festival time in India, from Diwali to Labh Panchami, people visit their friends and relatives and exchange sweets and savoury delicacies with each other. People also offer sweets and exchange gifts with each other during this time. Happy Labh Panchami!

