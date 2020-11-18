Raveena Tandon Visits Hidimba Temple With Her Team, Says 'Doing Touristy Thing'

Raveena Tandon is currently wandering around in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. On November 18, Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent visit to Hidimba Temple in Himachal Pradesh. Raveena Tandon visited the popular Hidimba Temple with her entire team. Sharing the vacation pictures on Instagram, the star said, "With the #team ! Doing the touristy thing". Take a look at Raveena Tandon's photos with her team.

Raveena Tandon visits Hidimba Temple

Raveena Tandon's daughter and son, Ranbir and Rasha were also spotted in these vacation pictures. The actor shared a series of five images. In the first one, she posted a selfie with her team, while in the second one Raveena Tandon and her entire team posed in front of the Hidimba Temple.

The next two stills featured the actor's kids. Finally, in the last one, Raveena Tandon posted a family picture, wherein the former and her kids wore traditional Himachal head wears. Raveena's Instagram caption read as "With the #team ! Doing the touristy thing . #hidimbatemple #tibetanmonastry at beautiful ♥ï¸#himachal".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Raveena Tandon were quick to share their responses on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Wow. maam you look good..and it's amazing placeðŸ˜â¤ï¸", while another added, "Ohhh.. everyone is in himachal these days it seems â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Another fan commented, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸very beautiful picture all b safe God blessðŸ™ you very enjoyðŸ˜Šâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ‘ŒðŸ™ðŸ™". A fan comment read as "Raveena mam Enjoy Himachal trip with your team". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Raveena Tandon recently shared another series of pictures from her visit to Himachal Pradesh. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures featuring her kids, Ranbir and Rasha. Sharing five pictures, Raveena wrote in the caption, "Thandi ka mausam! Loving the getaway! #beautifulhimachal" (Cold weather! Loving the getaway! #beautifulhimachal). In the first three stills, Raveena can be seen posing with hills, valleys and beautiful scenery in the background. In the last two, she clicked pictures with her kids. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram post featuring her kids.

