Shakib al Hasan apologises after threat for visit to Kali Puja pandal; celebrities unhappy

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan apologised after his appearance at a Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata sparked a controversy. The star all-rounder had been threatened for allegedly inaugurating the puja pandal, and the perpetrator was later arrested. Shakib has now clarified that he had not inaugurated the pandal, but only briefly attended the function.

Controversy over Shakib Al Hasan’s appearance at Kali Puja pandal

As per PTI, a 28-year-old man named Mohsin Talukdar was arrested by the police after he issued a death threat to Shakib Al Hassan over the incident. Talukdar had come on Facebook Live on Sunday and issued the threat to the cricketer with a large machete in his hand, after Hasan's pictures from the puja at Amra Sobai Club in Kolkata went viral. Talukdar claimed that the Bangladeshi had hurt his religious sentiments.

However, later he pulled down the video and posted an apology video. He was later arrested from Sunamganj district, and his wife was also detained for questioning.

"He is now in our custody awaiting subsequent legal procedures," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Shakib Al Hasan issues statement

Shakib Al Hasan issued a clarification post on social media in a form of video. He revealed that he visited Kolkata only for business purposes, and was clicked at a pandal at Kakurgachi area of the city.

"Media, social media everywhere it was flooded that I went to Kolkata to inaugurate a puja ceremony which actually was not the reason behind my visit and I did not inaugurate puja. "The puja was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata. In my invitation card it was clearly mentioned that I was not the chief guest for puja," He shared in the video.

Shakib has played for the Kolkata franchise in the Indian Premier League and shared that he was well-known in the state for the same, “People there know and love me and the stage, where my programme took place, was next to puja pandal but no religious issues were discussed."

"While I was going back to the car, I had to go through the pandal because all other exits were blocked. There I stopped for a few seconds and as the crowd and organisers requested, I lit a candle which now I feel that I have done wrong," the cricketer clarified.

Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul, also confirmed that the player had not inaugurated the puja pandal, and that Shakib had only lit candles, and addressed the crowd from the audience.

Shakib al Hasan apologised for the controversy if he had done 'anything wrong'. He stated that he was a "practicing Muslim and always tried to follow the religious customs (and) please forgive me if I have done anything wrong".

Celebrities of the film industry, however, were not happy. Actors Kangana Ranaut, Koena Mitra and director Onir expressed their displeasure over his controversy and his apology.

Kangana, in a strong reaction, wrote, "Why are they afraid of temples?” Onir termed it ‘sad’, while Koena asked why he had apologised.

(With inputs from PTI)



