Latest Rangoli Designs For Ugadi To Decorate Your Abode With On This Auspicious Day

Festivals

Ugadi is celebrated in all parts of South India with lots of joy and vigour. Here are some of the best latest Rangoli designs for Ugadi to try this year.

Ugadi is a festival that is celebrated to mark the New Year’s Day for the Hindus in the South Indian states of India. It is celebrated with lots of joy and vigour in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana states in India. The festival is observed in the region on the first day of Hindu calendar month Chaitra. The festival usually falls in March or April month of the Gregorian calendar. Ugadi is an important festival for Hindus. In the states, the festival usually begins early with ritual showers, rubbing the body with perfumed oil, followed by prayers. Houses are given a thorough cleaning with traditional rangolis being drawn at the entrance of the house. Here are some of the best latest Rangoli designs for Ugadi.

Latest Rangoli Designs for Ugadi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RANGOLI💮 (@rangoli_by_menaka) on

A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rangoli2.0 (@rangoli2.0) on

A post shared by @mobile_clicks89 on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vani Muthukrishnan (@vani_muthukrishnan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Easy Rangoli (@easy_rangoli) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poojakadam (@creative_artist_pk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhavi Arts (@janhavi.arts) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RANGOLI💮 (@rangoli_by_menaka) on

 

