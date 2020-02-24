Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Quotes Will Give You All The Monday Motivation You Need

Amitabh Bachchan, also regarded as the Sadi Ka Mahanayak, is one of the greatest and most influential actors in the Indian film industry. Amitabh Bachchan has a career span of over five decades and yet fans get to see his phenomenal acting on the silver screens. Apart from being a stupendous actor, he is an active social media user. There have been many instances when Amitabh Bachchan has motivated fans by sharing inspirational thoughts on his social media accounts. Here is a compilation of a few inspirational thoughts shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's inspirational thoughts

T 3444 -

"हम बग़ैर मुहूर्त के जन्म लेते हैं और बग़ैर मुहूर्त के हमारी मृत्यु भी हो जायेगी भलीभाँति जानते हैं..

फिर सारी उम्र शुभ मुहूर्त के पीछे क्यूँ भागते हैं...?" ~ Ef Vb



कोई दे सकता है जवाब ???? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2020

T 3442 -" If we focus on what's left behind.... we will never see what lies ahead. " ~ ef b



अगर हम अपनी दृष्टि केवल उससी पे रखेंगे , जो पीछे छूट गया है ; तो हमें आगे की दिशा कभी नहीं दिखेगी ~ अब pic.twitter.com/r5eiyKFKdX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

T 3441 -

"ये तो सहनशक्ति की मिसाल है ,,

कि फूल कुछ नहीं कहते ,



वरना कभी , कांटों को

मसलकर तो दिखाइये ,,,,," ~ Ef r 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/WFCAMNF3dC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

T 3439 - From Ef sp



"कोई अगर आपके अच्छे, कार्य पर सन्देह करता है...

तो करने देना , क्योकि...



शक़, सदा सोने की शुद्धता पर किया जाता है



कोयले की कालिख पर

नहीं ...!" — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2020

T 3439 - 'शब्द मेरी पहचान बने तो

बेहतर है ,

चेहरे का क्या है, वो तो मेरे

साथ ही चला जाएगा ',,,, ।। ~ ef r



.. if words become my recognition, good ; what of the face , it shall go along with me when I am gone ! pic.twitter.com/TMgpp4JnH3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2020

T 3437 -

मुद्दतें हो गईं लफ्जो में हरारत हुए ; सुना है लोग आजकल उंगलियों से बात करते हैं .. ~ abef mB



been a while since the feel of the warmth in words ; I have heard people now speak with each other with their fingers ~ ab pic.twitter.com/C3gQe3TxmW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2020

T 3437 -

"आजकल जरुरी नहीं कि किसी की इज्जत पांव छूने से ही की जाए ...

उन्हें देखकर अपना मोबाइल एक तरफ रख देना भी बहुत बड़ी इज्जत है.." ~ Ef vB ..

today it is not essential to touch a persons feet to give respect ; putting your mobile away on seeing them is great respect also — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2020

T 3435 -

"सुगन्ध' के बिना 'पुष्प', 'तृप्ति' के बिना 'प्राप्ति' 'ध्येय' के बिना 'कर्म' एवं 'प्रसन्नता' के बिना 'जीवन' व्यर्थ है...!!" ~ Ef rJ



flowers without fragrance ; an acquisition without satisfaction ; a karma without meaning ; a life without happiness .. is a waste pic.twitter.com/TRWFkyKEmf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 8, 2020

T 3435 -

"हर चीज वहीं मिल जाती है,जहाँ वो खोयी हो,

लेकिन

'विश्वास' वहाँ कभी नही मिलता , जहाँ एक बार खो जाता है।" ~ ef rJ



you can find anything where you have lost it ; but trust shall never be found once it is lost ~ ab pic.twitter.com/8V1zYP6n2t — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 8, 2020

T 3433 -

“लोग जब पूछते है कि आप क्या काम करते है । तो असल में वो हिसाब लगाते है कि आपको कितनी इज़्ज़त देनी है ।” ~ Ef PS



'when people ask you what work do you do ; they are actually calculating how much respect they need to give you .." ~ ab pic.twitter.com/aAJLn0fQUA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 6, 2020

