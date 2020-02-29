Leap Day Events Organised In Florida That You Must Check Out

February 29 is marked as a leap day, making the year a leap year all across the globe. A leap day falls after every four years and is celebrated in various ways by people across the globe. This year is more special as it is not only a leap year but also marks the end of the decade. There are several leap day events organised by restaurants, clubs, resorts, etc to celebrate the leap day with a bang. This year, Florida has a bunch of events organized across the state, especially in Orlando and Miami. If you are looking out for leap year events near you in Florida then here are some events which you must check out.

Leap year events in Florida

1) Orlando Taco Festival

The Orlando Taco Festival is held on February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. as well as March 1, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST, and can be a perfect way to celebrate the leap year weekend in Orlando, Florida. The venue of the event is Drive Shack Orlando, 7285 Corner Drive, Orlando, FL 32827, United States while the tickets for the event range from $19.99 to $54.99. Orlando's 25 best restaurants, food trucks, and carts will be serving a wide range of tacos and other food items at the event.

2) Rockin Robinson- The Milk District Music Festival

Rockin Robinson is a music festival which is held at the Milk District Main Street and is an Orlando-based music festival that celebrates artists of all genres. The music festival is held on February 29, 2020, and starts at 2 p.m. ES, while the tickets of the festival range between $5 to $30.

3) Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival

Orlando Solar Bears have organised a 'Food Festival' on February 29, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m. The location of the venue is Chruch Street, in front of Amway Center, Orlando FL 32801. The tickets for the event range from $10 to $25. You can book the tickets by visiting their website, i.e. www.OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/food.

4) Leap Day Celebration! by Riverside Miami

The event is organised at Riverside Miami, 25 SE 5th St, Miami, FL 33131, United States, on February 29, 2020. The timing for Leap Day Celebration! is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST. The tickets for the event range from $4 to $9 which comprises Paella, Brazillian BBQ along with beer, shots and Champagne Poptails.

