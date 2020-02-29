These Leap Day Status Messages Are All About Being Quirky & Motivated; Take A Look

The year 2020 is a leap year. So, this year February will have 29 days instead of the usual 28. Since Saturday (February 29) is a leap day, you might wish to upload a quirky leap day Whatsapp or Instagram status. Do not worry, we have got you covered. Take a look at some of these leap day Whatsapp and Instagram status that are quirky, motivational and funny at the same time.
The show Tom & Jerry was integral part of many people’s childhood. The cartoon show has been running for ages and continues to entertain audience from all age cohorts. So take a look at this quirky and funny Leap Day Instagram status that completely sums up our feeling for leap day.
As 2020 is a leap year, a surge in funny leap day status is bound to happen. So take a look at this leap day Instagram status that completely sums up the ‘one-day extra demand’.
Christmas is a festival that is celebrated with great pomp and hustle all around the world. But people who love Christmas will be celebrating the festival a day late. So take a look at this meme that defines the mood of a Christmas lover.
A leap day status is not just about making jokes and sharing memes. It could also be motivational. Take a look at this leap day WhatsApp status.
A leap day status is something that will only appear as a part of your timeline once after every four years. Regardless of the social media application you choose, this leap day status is applicable to you. Take a look at this 29 Feb status here.
A leap day as mentioned earlier comes every four years. This year, the leap day falls on a Saturday and your status might define the mood of every weekend lover. Take a look at this February 29 status here.
