These Leap Day Status Messages Are All About Being Quirky & Motivated; Take A Look

The year 2020 is a leap year. So, this year February will have 29 days instead of the usual 28. Since Saturday (February 29) is a leap day, you might wish to upload a quirky leap day Whatsapp or Instagram status. Do not worry, we have got you covered. Take a look at some of these leap day Whatsapp and Instagram status that are quirky, motivational and funny at the same time.

Leap day status

Leap Day Instagram status

1. The Tom & Jerry post

The show Tom & Jerry was integral part of many people’s childhood. The cartoon show has been running for ages and continues to entertain audience from all age cohorts. So take a look at this quirky and funny Leap Day Instagram status that completely sums up our feeling for leap day.

2. The leap day status meme

As 2020 is a leap year, a surge in funny leap day status is bound to happen. So take a look at this leap day Instagram status that completely sums up the ‘one-day extra demand’.

3. Christmas a day late

Christmas is a festival that is celebrated with great pomp and hustle all around the world. But people who love Christmas will be celebrating the festival a day late. So take a look at this meme that defines the mood of a Christmas lover.

Leap Day Whatsapp Status

1. Get motivational

A leap day status is not just about making jokes and sharing memes. It could also be motivational. Take a look at this leap day WhatsApp status.

Image Credit - catchy_feels Instagram

2. No regrets

A leap day status is something that will only appear as a part of your timeline once after every four years. Regardless of the social media application you choose, this leap day status is applicable to you. Take a look at this 29 Feb status here.

Image Credit - Susan_marie1002 Instagram

3. Leap Day is a sleep day

A leap day as mentioned earlier comes every four years. This year, the leap day falls on a Saturday and your status might define the mood of every weekend lover. Take a look at this February 29 status here.

Image Credit - hiex. kolkata.airport Instagram

