Leap Day Sales: Leap Day Deals And Offers In Canada That You Cannot Miss

A leap year only comes once every four years and businesses across the world think of it as a year with an extra day to massively market their products. Therefore, they often engage in various leap day deals and leap day offers in a bid to push people into shopping more. Take a look at a few Leap Day Sales that you cannot afford to miss in Canada.

Best of Leap Day sales and deals to catch on in Canada

Contiki Tours

Contiki Tours is a coach tour organiser set in multiple countries. The company mainly caters to the age group of 18 to 35 and operates tours in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Committed to sustainable tourism, it is a subsidiary of The Travel Corporation. For the leap year 2020, Contiki is offering leap day deals which will be a discount of 29% on 29 tours. Book your tickets by midnight of February 29.

ALSO READ | Netflix Offers First Month For Just ₹5 In A New Test For Select Users In India

Best Buy

Best Buy has an amazing range of deals every now and then. For its leap day sale, the company is now offering a range of different leap day deals for February 29, 2020. For this year, they have curated a Leap Day Flash Sale and have slashed the prices of a range of different techs. Some of these products include MacBook Pro, Google Home Max, Smart TVs and a lot more.

Boston Pizza

For February 29, 2020, Boston Pizza is offering leap day deals that cannot be refused. They are also offering a range of discounts on different cocktails. The company has collaborated with J.P. Weiser and has come with a Leap Day Sale idea where they will go around and deliver 10,000 free pizzas across Canada.

ALSO READ | Best Buy Posts Strong Quarterly Sales During Holiday Season

TourRadar

TourRadar is an online travel agency that specialises in multi-day tours. Headquartered in Vienna, the company also has an office in Canada. This year for its Leap Day Sale, the whole world is up for grabs. The company is offering various discounts on trips across the world.

Wotif.com

Wotif.com is a website that offers hotel booking across a varied range of hotels across the globe. It is headquartered in multiple locations including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. For February 2020, the site is offering a good Leap Day Sale; book by midnight of February 29 and avail your discount. Wotif.com is offering a discount of 29% across a range of hotels and some even have a discount of 50%.

ALSO READ | 29 Feb Birthday List: Celebrities Who have Leap Year Birthdays

ALSO READ | Feb 29 Quotes To Inspire You On How To Celebrate The Leap Day This Year