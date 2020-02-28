Leap Day Sales In Australia Simplified For Your Convenience, Check Them Out

The year 2020 is a leap year and is hence coming with a lot of surprises. The best part about Leap Days are the sales that come along. These shopping outlets will let you purchase a number of things at a low rate. You will also have deals which will provide you with a buy one get one free offer. If you are settled in Australia, here are a few options that you can consider to make the most out of leap day deals.

Food deals in Australia

1. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is a brand that sells great doughnuts, coffees, and Slurpees. 7-Eleven will also have leap day sales.

If you are looking for good leap day deals to have some good, delicious and refreshing food, go for this one. There are various outlets of 7-Eleven spread across places in Australia.

2. Farm Boys Kitchen

Farm Boys Kitchen is a food joint located in Queensland in Australia. This place is known to have good leap day deals. You must try this place out for the kind of burgers that they offer. You will also get great options as compared to other food options in Australia.

3. Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza in Australia is one of the food outlets that serve great salads, pizzas, and wings. If you think having leap day offers while snacking is also important then make sure you visit this place. It is healthy as well as cheap.

Read | Leap Day Sales: Leap Day Deals And Offers In Canada That You Cannot Miss

Clothing deals in Australia

1. Novella Royale

Novella Royale is a clothing outlet that offers great options in vintage clothing as compared to other options that are available in Australia. You get every kind of accessory that you require, with applied leap day deal. You will get tops, bell bottoms, and robes of the best quality at this outlet.

2. TOMS Australia

TOMS in Australia will also give you great options when it comes to leap day deals. You can choose from a wide variety of shoes, purse, and eyewear available here. You also have the choice to win 229 store credits in the Australian dollar. Make the most out of this leap day offers by choosing the right time to visit.

3. Quay Australia

Quay Australia is a shop that offers a wide variety of eyewear options. If you are looking for good leap day deals in spectacles and sunglasses, you must go for this option. You might even get selected frames for just $29.

Read | 29 Feb Birthday List: Celebrities Who Have Leap Year Birthdays

Travel deals in Australia

1. Hotels.com

Hotels.com has the best leap day deals for you if you have been looking something to treat yourself on your birthday. These offers are also valid in Australia. If your birthday falls on February 29, you might stand a chance to win around 290 AUD discount on your hotel booking. They have a lucky draw as a part of leap day offers where they will choose 29 winners for the same.

2. Expedia

If you go for sightseeing on 29th February in Australia, you will have 30 per cent to 40 per cent off on selected tours, museum visits, and other tourist activities. You just have to use the code, SLICKDEALS20 at checkout.

Read | 29 Feb Birthday List: Celebrities Who Have Leap Year Birthdays

Read | Leap Day Traditions: February 29 Traditions Followed By People From All Around The World

Image Courtesy: Twitter (@Ipost123)