29 February: Birthday Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Unique Day Of Celebration

29 February birthday wishes are not only looked upon as a formal greeting but also as a silent prayer one makes for those celebrating birthdays in the leap year. Birthdays are occasions when the near ones gather and celebrate the auspicious day and join in on the celebrations. The birthday wishes for 29 February are even special as the person celebrates their leap year birthday. The great celebration of a leap year birthday is something special for people as it happens every four years.

Wishes of any kind are sweet gestures. And wishing people whose birthdays fall on February 29 needs to special, particularly when it is also their leap year birthday. Here are some 29 February birthday wishes or leap year birthday wishes that you can use to convey your sentiments to the person celebrating their gift of life.

29 February birthday wishes or leap year birthday wishes

Remember your parents and all your friends are extremely very happy because this day is not only special for you but very special for us too. I wish you to spend a successful life with a smiling face.



Dear, I always think that you are as different as your aspect of the beginning of life is different from others and your birth on 29th February discriminates you from the world. There are very few people who celebrate their birth on this date. I wish your life go on experiencing new and pleasant events like your birthday. Wishing you a lovely birthday!



A birthday is a happy event that comes one time in a year but you are celebrating your birthday after 4 years, so enjoy much and enjoy the time of your birth. May your cute smile always sustain on your beautiful lips. My heartfelt leap year birthday wishes!



Your birthday is very ridiculous as it is very funny. People grow up after one year but you grow up after 4 years heheheehehe! Wish you joyous leap year wishes!



I am extremely excited this 29th February because we are going to celebrate a birthday for someone special after 4 years and I wish you enjoy this event with all your heart, with a smile and many hopes. My dear friend I wish, may all of your dreams come true.



Never forget, on this special day many people are happier because it’s your birthday; I pray for a successful life for you. The celebration of your birthday must be very special because you are very special but celebration on 29th February not only gives one day more of the year but has also gifted us your presence in our lives. Wish you a sweet birthday.



You are sweet like honey and the day of your birth is sweeter as it gives us an event to get together and we wish you have a colourful evening, sparkling day and moonlit night and may these colours be part of your life forever.



I want to send you a very special gift on your birthday which comes after 4 years and my gift must be packed in a silver paper of my sincerity and I hope you will find that my gift is very precious because my gift pack will be full of prayers, sincerity and love. Warm leap year birthday wishes.



Remember, you are going to celebrate this occasion after 4 years so forget all worries and tensions of life and enjoy this day with your family, friends and share your happens with them and make this day full of laughter. May you live long!

These birthday wishes for 29 February may help bring a smile on the face of the person celebrating their birthday. The person celebrating their birthday may rarely get birthday wishes for 29 February due to the rare occurrence of their birthday. Hence these wishes make sure that the person is happy with the birthday wishes for 29 February. The wishes above are special 29 February birthday wishes to make them feel loved on this auspicious and rare day. Therefore if you know someone who celebrates their birthday on this day, you can use these 29 February birthday wishes to light their day up.

