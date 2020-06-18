Sara Ali Khan's BTS Fun Moments While Shooting 'Simmba' Are Unmissable; Watch

Simmba is a 2018 action-comedy drama helmed by Rohit Shetty and penned by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. This film starring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in the leads was the third instalment of Shetty's Police Universe. In the film, Simmba, Ajay Devgn also plays the role of Bajirao Singham in a cameo appearance.

Sara Ali Khan started her career with the movie Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan always managed to keep connected to the fans and wave on social media with her adorable photos and also funny pictures at times. There are many times that Sara Ali Khan makes fun of herself, and makes the fans love her more. Hence, here are some fun moments and videos of Sara Ali Khan from behind the scenes of the film Simmba-

Sara Ali Khan's behind the scenes fun while shooting Simmba-

One of the scenes in this behind the scenes video is where Sara Ali Khan is trying to pose in from of the camera and Rohit Shetty comes from behind her and does a funny action saying that Sara is mad in a very hilarious way. It is observed that Sara Ali Khan is a fun character on the sets of the film and keeps people entertained around her with funny faces and actions. There is also one more behind the scene where Sara Ali Khan is making an immensely hilarious facial expression and Rohit Shetty and the other team is just looking at her in Aww, but as soon as she is done with her funny scene, they all laugh out loud.

Sara Ali Khan keeps on entertaining Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh with her funny actions in the middle of the shoot, which not only encourages the team but also makes her energetic aura spread among the cast of the film. Sara Ali Kha is also seen dancing on some iconic songs like Coca Cola and Dhagala Lagali Kala which will surely make you laugh on her act. It is also said by the makers of the film in the video that Sara Ali Khan did not know to blink her one eye for the song, ‘Aankh Maarey’, and had to give many takes. You can also watch Sara Ali Khan very funnily practising how to wink her eye. Watch this BTS video of Simmba film where Sara Ali Khan is having fun on the sets.

Here are some interesting posts by Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram from the shoot of the film, Simmba.

Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!! 💐💐

Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you. 🙏🙏💪🔝 #simmba #gratitude #boss

Here is how Sara Ali Khan posted some BTS moments with Rohit Shetty on teh Teacher's Day-

Thank you to the entire cast and crew of #simmba! ❤️🙏🤞🏻🤩🤗🦁 @itsrohitshetty you’re the boss! @ranveersingh you truly are a super duper ultra cool star 🌟 Thank you @farhadsamji @sajid_samji for always being there for us, and for writing this spectacular script! @jomontjohn thank you for shooting us with so much love!! @karanjohar thank you for always being here for me and giving me the best advice always. @manishmalhotra05 thank you for making me feel so confident and pretty and always giving me your 100%! @magicsneya @vidhighodgaonkar @annagupta23 @riyanshetty @mayankntandon @sanchitbedre @dedhiakaran @sushwanth @naikaramit @harshpanesar thank you for being the coolest ever team!!!

