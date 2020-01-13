Lohri 2020: Here Are Three Cities Where You Can Attend A Lohri Celebration In Punjab

Lohri, just like most festivals in India, is related to the agricultural activities of the farmers. Lohri marks the harvesting season in Punjab and also the end of the winter season. It usually fans on the last day of the month of Paush. According to the English calendar, Lohri falls on January 13 every year. Lohri 2020 is on a Monday.

How is Lohri 2020 celebrated?

As per the traditions, the festival is marked by eating the sheaves of roasted corn and sees sugarcane products like jaggery, gajak and nuts by taking the centre stage in the celebrations. Sarson da saag and Makki di roti are the two main traditional fares during the celebrations..

Eating til also known as sesame seeds are also considered as an important part of Lohri. Music and dance are the most important parts of the celebration. People donning colourful clothes dance to bhangra and gidda around the bonfire.

Where to attend a Lohri celebration in Punjab

Make your Lohri 2020 memorable by being a part of a Lohri celebration in Punjab. If you are looking for Lohri celebration in Punjab, then you must know that Punjab is the place where the festival of Lohri is widely celebrated.

For this Lohri 2020, cities in Punjab like Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh are very popular for Lohri celebrations. One must definitely experience Lohri celebration in Punjab.

If you want to make your Lohri 2020 memorable, then you must definitely visit Amritsar during mid-January. The festival here is a grand celebration with numerous fairs, cultural functions, food stalls and other activities which will ensure you a memorable Lohri.

Another city for Lohri celebration in Punjab is Jalandhar. It is one of the places in Punjab that loves to celebrate the festival of Lohri authentically. The city is modern and contemporary, but it still enjoys authentic Lohri celebrations. Not only do they incorporate all the traditions and customs, but you will also be able to taste amazing Punjabi cuisine here as well.

Chandigarh is also known to celebrate Lohri 2020 with a bang. The beautiful city, which is also known to be one of the cleanest cities in India, looks more stunning during the colourful Lohri celebrations.

