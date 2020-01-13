The Debate
The Debate
Lohri 2020: Heartwarming Messages And Images To Celebrate The Festival

Festivals

Sikhs across the world will be celebrating the harvest festival of Lohri 2020 today. Here is the significance and wishes for the festival. Read on to know more.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
lohri 2020

India is a vast land consisting of different cultures and religions. The people of the country celebrate hundreds of festivals each year and one of them includes Lohri. Lohri is predominantly celebrated by the Hindu-Sikhs from Punjab. It is celebrated on January 13 each year. The festival is celebrated each year with much zest and pump by Sikhs throughout the country.

All about Lohri festival

The people of Punjab celebrate Lohri each year to mark the harvesting season. They celebrate the day with positivity, music, and dance. It is the first day of the month Magha, which represents new beginnings. It is celebrated by lighting a bonfire. All the friends and relatives gather around the fire and perform Gidda and Bhangra to the beats of dhol.

Wishes to share on Lohri

Believers also commence their day by sharing beautiful WhatsApp messages to send wishes to their near and dear ones. They send pictures and quotes. Here are some of the best messages to share with your loved ones this Lohri:

Published:
COMMENT
