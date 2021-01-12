Lohri 2021: History, Significance And Details About How The Auspicious Day Is Celebrated

Lohri 2021 will be celebrated in India with great joy and fervour on January 13, 2021. It is a winter folk festival which is primarily observed in the Punjab region. The Lohri history and significance link the festival to the Punjab region of India. It is also considered as a harvest festival and is observed just a day before the Makar Sankranti. The festival marks the end of the winter solstice and also the harvesting of the rabi crops. As the Lohri 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow on January 13, a lot of people are curious about the Lohri significance, Lohri history, its celebrations and other details about the festival. For all the people who are wondering about the Lohri 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Lohri history

There are several folklores associated with Lohri history. Lohri is celebrated to mark the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. The Lohri festival is observed as the sun proceeds on its northward journey and the days get longer. It is also considered that Lohri is celebrated as a homage to the sun god for gracing everyone with his presence and also for the bumper harvest. Another tale of Lohri dates back to the time of Dulla Bhatti. He is considered as the legendary hero in Punjab who led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. Because of his acts of bravery and courage, he gradually became folklore off Punjab. To express the gratitude, almost every Lohri song in Punjab has words of his name in it.

Lohri significance

The ancient significance of the festival is considered to be a winter crop season celebration and remembrance of the sun god. As the day marks fertility, the first Lohri of a new bride and a newborn baby is also considered very auspicious. Lohri is followed by the festival of kites, Makar Sankranti the next day. It is also a very important festival for the farmers as it is also a winter crop season celebration.

Lohri celebration

Lohri celebration is a big part of Punjabi families. The day is usually celebrated with a bonfire as it is considered as an ancient tradition. In Punjab, the day is marked by eating the sheaves of roasted corn from the new harvest. People get dressed up in colourful attires and sing and dance around the bonfires. Popcorns, Rewari and groundnuts are also offered to the bonfire. People will wish each other a happy Lohri 2021 on the auspicious occasion to mark the day. Various Happy Lohri 2021 wishes, messages and quotes will also be shared on social media.

Image Credits: Pixabay