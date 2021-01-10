World Hindi Day 2021: Images And Quotes You Can Use To Mark The Day

Today is World Hindi Day. As is common knowledge, it is often confused with Hindi Divas, which are on two separate days of the year that are quite distant from each other. There's a World Hindi Day, which is celebrated on January 10 every year. Hindi Divas, on the other hand, is observed on 14 September.

The difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas:

World Hindi Day is observed and celebrated in honor of the very first World Hindi conference that was held in Nagpur on 10 January, 2006. One of the main objectives of observing and celebrating this day is to promote the use of the language throughout the realm. Hindi Divas, on the other hand, is observed for an entirely different purpose. Hindi Divas, which is celebrated on September 14, marks the day on which Hindi was christened as the official language of India.

Happy World Hindi Day 2021:

For the occasion of World Hindi Day 2021, some World Hindi Day quotes that have been shared by etizens and known names alike are being brought to you through this article. This article in question also enlists some World Hindi Day images that have been shared by people from the various corners of the world.

Hindi is the primary stage of our culture.

We should not feel shame in speaking Hindi.

Because it is the language that teaches us to speak other languages. #HindiDiwas2020 #WorldHindiDay pic.twitter.com/zA783K0oTA — रॉय सृष्टी (ʀᴏy ꜱʜʀɪꜱᴛɪ) (@RoyShristi1) September 14, 2020

हिन्दी हमारे राष्ट्र का गौरव है. Happy #WorldHindiDay #विश्व_हिंदी_दिवस

Hindi is a language

It helps us understand each other

It's not a religion, not of any specific culture nor does it represent any ideology

It belongs to all humanity! @RakeshSinghKol @BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/oNl9FVbgP6 — Rakesh Singh राकेश सिंह (@RakeshSinghKol) January 10, 2020

Elevating the Hindi language at a global stage, which is the 4th most spoken language globally; the world celebrates #WorldHindiDay on the 10th of January. #GIISAUH pic.twitter.com/NHf7HOuBC7 — GIIS Abu Dhabi (@GIISAUH) January 10, 2020

As one can see, the posts above are a combination of World Hindi Day quotes and World Hindi Day images. The posts can be seen communicating the imporant aspects of the language and what it means to many people from across the board.

