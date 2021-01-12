Lohri 2021 Images & Wishes To Share With Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival that is celebrated every year in India. Lohri celebration is marked with bonfires in a public area with many people gathering around where they throw sesame seeds, jaggery, sugar-candy etc on the bonfire and have a hearty celebration with family.
It is widely celebrated in Northern India, especially around Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The traditional festival marks the end of winter and is observed a night before the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti. According to the English calendar, Lohri falls on January 13 every year. In Lohri 2021 falls on a Wednesday. Here is a list of Lohri 2021 Images, wishes to share with your friends and family.
Lohri Images
In-story Image credits: Shutterstock
Lohri wishes
- Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!
- May the bonfire on Lohri burn away all the sadness and bring warmth, joy, happiness, and love into your life!
- May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into tremendous achievements. Happy Lohri!
- Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!
- I wish that warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of gur, rewri at Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
- May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm that will bring ultimate prosperity to you. Happy Lohri.
- Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali, and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!
- May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love.
- In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.
- May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!
- Hope this Lohri festival brings a closer connection with your friends and family. May God shower you with blessings and abundance in the year ahead.
- Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.
- May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri 2021!
- Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family this Lohri!
- Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,wish you a very Happy Lohri!
- Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam… Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam…Happy Lohri 2021!
