Lohri 2021 Images & Wishes To Share With Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival that is celebrated every year in India. Lohri celebration is marked with bonfires in a public area with many people gathering around where they throw sesame seeds, jaggery, sugar-candy etc on the bonfire and have a hearty celebration with family.

It is widely celebrated in Northern India, especially around Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The traditional festival marks the end of winter and is observed a night before the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti. According to the English calendar, Lohri falls on January 13 every year. In Lohri 2021 falls on a Wednesday. Here is a list of Lohri 2021 Images, wishes to share with your friends and family.

Lohri Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

Lohri wishes

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

May the bonfire on Lohri burn away all the sadness and bring warmth, joy, happiness, and love into your life!

May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into tremendous achievements. Happy Lohri!

Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

I wish that warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of gur, rewri at Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm that will bring ultimate prosperity to you. Happy Lohri.

Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali, and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love.

In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!

Hope this Lohri festival brings a closer connection with your friends and family. May God shower you with blessings and abundance in the year ahead.

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri 2021!

Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family this Lohri!

Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,wish you a very Happy Lohri!

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam… Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam…Happy Lohri 2021!

