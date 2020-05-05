Narasimha Jayanti Images To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Narasimha Jayanti Images: Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. Take a look at pictures that you can share with your family.

Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi which marks the birth of Lord Narasimha. It is considered as the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu as half-man and half-lion. Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Narasimha to save his devotee Prahlada. Lord Narasimha represents power and victory. It is said that Lord Vishnu incarnated as Lord Narasimha on this day to kill the demon Hiranyakashyap and establish dharma. Hence, the day is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanti across the country. On this auspicious day, people observe fasts and engage in devotional service to the Lord. This year, Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi will start at 11.21 pm on May 5, 2020, and end at 7.44 pm on May 6, 2020. Here are some pictures you can share with family and friends on this auspicious day.

Narasimha Jayanti Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HariOme (@sayhariome) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ॐॐॐ (@omconnection) on

A post shared by Anjanaadhri (@anjanaadhri) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roxanne Simone (Roxx) (@roxanne.simone.poetry) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rgyan (@rgyan_spiritualsocialnetwork) on

A post shared by Siva Kumar Reddy (@artist_cva) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hinduism Art india 🚩 (@hinduism_art) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vande matram (@vande_matram._) on

A post shared by Ganesh koppolu (@ganesh.6063) on

 

