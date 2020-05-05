Narasimha Jayanti Images To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi which marks the birth of Lord Narasimha. It is considered as the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu as half-man and half-lion. Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Narasimha to save his devotee Prahlada. Lord Narasimha represents power and victory. It is said that Lord Vishnu incarnated as Lord Narasimha on this day to kill the demon Hiranyakashyap and establish dharma. Hence, the day is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanti across the country. On this auspicious day, people observe fasts and engage in devotional service to the Lord. This year, Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi will start at 11.21 pm on May 5, 2020, and end at 7.44 pm on May 6, 2020. Here are some pictures you can share with family and friends on this auspicious day.

Narasimha Jayanti Images

ALSO READ: Skanda Sashti Kavacham In Telugu: Read The Devotional Song In Telugu Here

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar Extends Wishes On Akshaya Tritiya, Shares Devotional Video On Twitter

ALSO READ: Salim Sulaiman Composing Devotional Song In Praise Of Lord Shiva | Read Details

ALSO READ: 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' And Other Devotional Shows See A Massive Surge In Viewership