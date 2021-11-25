Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers List: Jon Batiste, Jimmie Allen & More To Perform

As the Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade is all set to return this year, the fans have been eager to know who will be performing at the parade. Many artists namely Jon Batiste, Kim Petras, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, among others are part of the names.
The 95th Annual Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade can be enjoyed by the visitors after showing the proof of vaccination while children under the age of 12 are to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.
Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers List
- Broadway Casts:
- Six
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Wicked
- NBC’s Annie Live! cast
- Girls5eva cast — Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps (Peacock’s float)
- Muppets from Sesame Street
- Blue’s Clues hosts — Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz (Blue’s Clues & You! by Nickelodeon’s float)
- Nelly (Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ float)
- Jordan Fisher (Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line’s float)
- Jon Batiste (Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float)
- Tai Verdes (Big Turkey Spectacular from Jennie-O’s float)
- Aespa (on Olay’s Her Future is STEM-Sational float)
- Tauren Wells (Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s float)
- Kim Petras (on Coach’s float)
- Carrie Underwood
- Jimmie Allen (Green Giant’s float)
- Kelly Rowland (Lifetime’s Christmas in Town Square float)
- Rob Thomas (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown from Hallmark Channel’s float)
- Kristin Chenoweth (Deck the Halls from Balsam Hill’s float)
- Darren Criss (Kinder’s Fantasy Chocolate Factory float)
- Foreigner (New York Life’s float)
- Andy Grammer (Entenmann’s float)
- Mickey Guyton (Winning Winter Together by MassMutual and NHL’s float)
- Chris Lane (Mount Rushmore’s American Prie by South Dakota Department of Tourism’s float)
- Zoe Wees (The Brick-changer by The LEGO Group’s float)
- Miss America Camille Schrier
- The Macy’s Great American Marching Band
- The Rockettes
- Ann Richards Marching Stars
- The NYPD
- Big Apple Circus
- Ballet Hispánico
- Spirit of America Dance Stars
- Wandering Clowns
When and where the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade being held?
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday (25 November 2021), and will end at 12 p.m. ET. The Parade will air on NBC and will begin from Manhattan at West 77th Street and Central Park West.
Where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade online?
The audience can watch the Parade on streaming platforms such as DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and Peacock’s Premium service.
Image: AP