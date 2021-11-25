Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers List: Jon Batiste, Jimmie Allen & More To Perform

As the Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade is all set to return this year, the fans have been eager to know who will be performing at the parade. Many artists namely Jon Batiste, Kim Petras, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, among others are part of the names.

The 95th Annual Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade can be enjoyed by the visitors after showing the proof of vaccination while children under the age of 12 are to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers List

Broadway Casts:

Six

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Wicked

NBC’s Annie Live! cast

Girls5eva cast — Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps (Peacock’s float)

Muppets from Sesame Street

Blue’s Clues hosts — Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz (Blue’s Clues & You! by Nickelodeon’s float)

Nelly (Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ float)

Jordan Fisher (Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line’s float)

Jon Batiste (Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float)

Tai Verdes (Big Turkey Spectacular from Jennie-O’s float)

Aespa (on Olay’s Her Future is STEM-Sational float)

Tauren Wells (Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s float)

Kim Petras (on Coach’s float)

Carrie Underwood

Jimmie Allen (Green Giant’s float)

Kelly Rowland (Lifetime’s Christmas in Town Square float)

Rob Thomas (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown from Hallmark Channel’s float)

Kristin Chenoweth (Deck the Halls from Balsam Hill’s float)

Darren Criss (Kinder’s Fantasy Chocolate Factory float)

Foreigner (New York Life’s float)

Andy Grammer (Entenmann’s float)

Mickey Guyton (Winning Winter Together by MassMutual and NHL’s float)

Chris Lane (Mount Rushmore’s American Prie by South Dakota Department of Tourism’s float)

Zoe Wees (The Brick-changer by The LEGO Group’s float)

Miss America Camille Schrier

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band

The Rockettes

Ann Richards Marching Stars

The NYPD

Big Apple Circus

Ballet Hispánico

Spirit of America Dance Stars

Wandering Clowns

When and where the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade being held?

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday (25 November 2021), and will end at 12 p.m. ET. The Parade will air on NBC and will begin from Manhattan at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

Where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade online?

The audience can watch the Parade on streaming platforms such as DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and Peacock’s Premium service.

Image: AP