Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020: All About The Chithirai Festival & Jallikattu

The Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 will take place between April 25 to May 10. The Chithirai Festival or Chithirai Thiruvizha is a celebration that takes place in the city of Madurai each year in the summer months.

According to popular belief, the festival initiated with the wedding of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi. Their wedding ended the differences between various castes and united everyone. Listed below are details on Chithirai Thiruvizha, better known as the Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020.

Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020

Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 - Chithirai Festival Celebration & Jallikattu

The festival takes place at the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a long parade going from Azaghar Koil to Madurai is seen every year heading towards the temple. The festival marks the first day with a flag hoisting ceremony. The holy wedding takes place and it is believed that Lord Kallazhagar rode on a golden horse to participate in his sister's wedding. The highlight of the Chithirai festival celebration is the long parade that happens each year.

The temple has many gateways. Some of these gateways are open to all whereas others can be entered and accessed through a special entry fee. More than 6,000 devotees come together during the holy Chithirai festival celebrations. During the 10 days, the cradle festival occurs and is celebrated through a few dances by the devotees.

The Avanimoolam Festival and the Float Festival are also a part of the 10 days. The Jallikattu and part of the Pongal festival take place during this time. It is an exciting sport that takes place in Madurai. Courage is witnessed as the men in the game take up the challenge of taming wild bulls.

