Maha Shivratri 2026: What Colour To Wear On The Auspicious Day

Maha Shivratri 2026 will be celebrated on February 15. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Some devotees believe that the day symbolises the marital union between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati. Devotees wake up early, purify themselves and immerse themselves in the worship of Mahadev. The festival, also known as ‘Great Night of Shiva’, usually falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. As per some beliefs, wearing outfits of a particular colour is said to bring peace and prosperity to devotees.

Representative Image | Freepik

Auspicious colours to wear on Maha Shivratri

Some colours are said to be favourite and dear to Lord Shiva. As per reports, neutral and light colours are beloved by the deity. White colour symbolises purity and peace. Wearing white clothes is also said to calm the mind and remove negativity. Another auspicious colour to wear on Maha Shivratri is yellow. The colour holds special importance in Hinduism. It symbolises wisdom, positivity, and auspiciousness. Wearing the colour is said to bring happiness and prosperity.



Representative Image | Freepik

Adding to white and yellow, green is also a colour that you can wear on Maha Shivratri. The colour represents lush green and nature, and wearing it is said to increase health, peace and family happiness. Said to be Lord Shiva's favourite colour is blue. The special light blue colour is said to be reminiscent of Lord Shiva, in his Neelkanth form. Wearing the colour is said to be a symbol of patience, depth and self-control.