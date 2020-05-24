Maharana Pratap Jayanti Quotes in English To Celebrate The Birth Of The Mighty King

Maharana Pratap of one of the greatest warriors of Indian history. The 13th King of Mewar, Rana made a huge impact on the minds and hearts of people during his reign. Maharana Pratap Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the heroic warrior. It commemorates the valour and great courage shown by him. The great King Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. However, according to the Hindi Calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti falls on May 25, this year. Hence, on this auspicious day here is a collection of Maharana Pratap Jayanti quotes in English to celebrate the courage of the mighty king.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Quotes in English

Celebrations of Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be complete only when each one of us will contribute ourselves to make our country a nation of Maharana Pratap. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a day dedicated to the most inspiring hero of all times who defined love for the nation in the most special way. We are blessed to born on land where lived heroes like Maharana Pratap. Let us take inspiration from Maharana Pratap to love our country and to fight for the honour of our nation. We are fortunate to have inspiring heroes’ stories to motivate us to love our country.

The strength and valour of Maharana Pratap will inspire the generations to come. He will always live in our hearts Let us salute to that warrior who will continue to inspire generations to come with his courage and determination. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is the birth celebration of this famous past Mewar ruler of this land of jewel battle against the force of Mughal emperor of the country named Akbar. Rajputs are the real heroes of our Indian history, Let’s celebrate one of them today. Maharana Pratap was an epitome of glorious Rajput Tradition of our country. The mannerism and valour of Rajputs have been a source of inspiration to all.

Maharana Pratap an eternal patriot who fought the first war of independence. He has been a source of inspiration to one and all. Let celebrate this day in his honour. The path of success is simplified by remembering your goals, diligence, and self-confidence. The first duty of the rule is to save the honour and pride of his kingdom. Remembering the true son of mother India Maharana Pratap Singh who chose to eat rotis made of grass but never surrendered his religion nor his pride to Akbar. The man who fought bravely till last breath for his motherland. Remembering the great warrior who sacrificed his life for our Motherland, Maharana Pratap Singh. The legendary tales of Maharana’s sacrifice, valour and patriotism can’t be forgotten.

