Mahashivratri Quotes In English, Along With Wishes & Messages For Your Loved Ones

Mahashivratri is predominantly a Hindu festival that takes place every year in honour of Lord Shiva. The day is said to mark the day when Lord Shiva got married. This day falls right at the end of the winter or just before the arrival of summer, that is usually late February or at the beginning of March. During this festival, prayers are offered to overcome darkness and ignorance in one’s life. In 2020, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on February 21. Read ahead to know some Mahashivaratri quotes in English that can be sent to your loved ones-

Mahashivratri quotes, wishes and messages in English

JAI SHIV SHANKAR BHOLE NATH! Bless us with a happy & peaceful life with noble wisdom. May there be peace in every home!

Wishing you all a very happy Mahahivrati. God bless you all with lots and lots of happiness, your wishes will be accomplished. Om Namah Shivaya

Happy Shivratri to all. Bhagwan Bholenath, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivaaye!

Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health. Happy Maha Shivaratri

Shiv Ki Shakti, Shiv Ki Bhakti, Khushi Ki Bahar Mile, Shivratri ke Pavan Avsar Par, Apko Zindagi Ki Ek Acchhi Nai Shuravat Mile, Happy Mahashivratri

Om Namah Shivaya. Let us chant this powerful mantra of Lord Shiva on Shivaratri And May Lord Shiv bless everyone with happiness and prosperity

Shivratri Ke Is Utsav Par Bhagwan Shiv Aur Maa Shakti Is Kripa Aap Sab Par Bane Rahe. Happy Mahashivaratri

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you on Shivaratri occasion with all good things and perfect health to you and your family.

Happy Shivaratri. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength on this Mahasivratri and always.

Shivaratri is the most auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Let us celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values and teachings of Lord Shiva. Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath!

On this Maha Shivratree night may all your wishes come true.

Anger he is, love he is, destructor he is and creator he is. Say bam bam bole.

We are only mere puppets in Shiva's hands.

Let us celebrate the Maha Shivratree night. The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords.

We saw his anger, we saw his fury, we saw his restlessness and maha shivratree night calmed him down.

Celebrate the auspicious moonless night of Maha Shivratri in Shiva name.

Maha Shivratri is the dark night which will bring a new dawn.

Krinvanto Visham Aryam. Wishing you a happy Maha Shivaratri.

On this occasion of Maha Shivaratri. May Shiva bless you.

