Mahashivratri Vrat: Know The Importance Of The Day & Different Kind Of Fasts

Mahashivratri, which translates to ‘the Great Night of Shiva’, is an annual festival celebrated by Hindus in the glory of Lord Shiva who is one of the most followed Gods of the religion. The festival is celebrated in different parts of India with different rituals and traditions. Mahashivratri vrat is observed as one of the biggest fasts of Hindu traditions.

Mainly, there are two main types of Mahashivratri fast, a regular vrat and a strict Mahashivratri vrat. After taking a bath with sesame seeds water, every devotee observes a full day fast and break the fast on the next day. They pledge for self-determination throughout the fasting period and seek the blessing of Lord Shiva to finish the fast without any interference.

In the strict form of Mahashivratri vrat, even water is not allowed. However, consumption of fruits and milk is suggested during day time which should be followed by strict fasting during night. In other words during the day time, fruits and milk can be consumed. The devotees need to perform the Mahashivratri puja and Mahashivratri Katha in the evening. They break the fast the next day after taking a bath. Devotees break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

Story Behind The Mahashivratri Vrat ( Mahashivratri Fast )

The Gods and demons were always at a war with each other. However, on the advice of Lord Vishnu, they mixed the Ocean of Milk together for amrit, the nectar of salvation. The devas and asuras used Vasuki, the serpent king, who sits on Lord Shiva’s neck, like a rope to churn the milk but the first thing that came out of it was the poison. They all then prayed and requested Lord Shiva to help. Shiva saved them all by drinking all the poison.

Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva's wife, was worried that the poison consumed by him might enter his body and cause him pain. To save him from the pain, Parvati held him by his throat to stop the poison from spreading, for one day and one night, which is why he turned blue and earned the name Neelakantha. Since Parvati Devi fasted the entire day and night at this time, it has become an age-old tradition to fast and stay awake all night during Mahashivratri.

Image Source: Shutterstock