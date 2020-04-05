Mahavir Jayanti Wishes In English To Send To Your Friends & Family

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals among the Jain community and is celebrated grandly in India. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira. As per Jain mythology, Lord Mahavira is the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. In 2020, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 06. Here are some Mahavir Jayanti wishes in English that you can send to your loved ones-

Mahavir Jayanti wishes and messages in English

Sending best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti…..I wish that you are blessed with peace and happiness….. I wish that your bond of love grow stronger….. I wish that you are always smiling and joyous!!!

May Lord Mahavir bless your life with eternal joy and happiness….. May no violence and negativities can touch you….. May you are always showered with abundant opportunities to have a harmonious life….. Wishing you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Warm wishes to you on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti….. My only wish on this divine occasion is that you are blessed with endless knowledge, stable mind to internalize this knowledge and self-control to use it in the right way….. May you are always successful in life.

Today is the day to look beyond yourself and work for the peace and harmony of others around you….. Let us take promise our own selves on Mahavir Jayanti to be kinder, more compassionate and more positive with each and everyone…. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you.

Big locks can be opened with small keys….. likewise you need to choose simple words to express thoughts with strong meaning….. I wish you live your life with simplicity and follow the guidelines of Mahavir ji…. Warm wishes to you on Mahavir Jayanti!!!

On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I send you and your family the best of the wishes and blessings. May you are blessed with the strength to follow the right path of kindness and goodness.

Mahavir ka janam hua manavta ke uddhar ke udeshya se. Hum uske dikhaye raaste par aage chalkar paayein moksha. Mahavir Jayanti ke is paawan avsar par aapko hardik shubhkamnayein.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family. May your life is full of positivity and brightness, happiness and purity. May you always choose the path of kindness and righteousness.

