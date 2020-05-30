Mahesh Navami Images To Send Happy Wishes To Your Friends & Family

Mahesh Navami is one of the most significant festivals which falls on Navami or the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyestha. The festival is mainly celebrated by the devotees of Lord Shiva and believed that the latter appeared in front of his devotees for the first time on the auspicious day of Mahesh Navami. The Maheshwari's worship Lord Mahesh and Goddess Parvati on the occasion because it is believed that on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha their community came into existence. Here is a look at several Mahesh Navami images that one can use to wish their friends and family on the auspicious day.

Mahesh Navami images

Alidhanrita Shiva

Kailasanathar Temple, #TamilNadu



The victory dance of #LordShiva

In the posture , the Lord Shiva body forms a Swastika Mudra

Goddess Parvati is depicted watching the dance on the upper right side of the panel (7th Century).

🙏🙏Mahesh Navami🙏🙏

Mahesh Navami is the festival mainly dedicated to the worship of Lord Mahesha & Goddess Parvati. This day reveals complete devotion and faith to Lord Shiva & Mother Parvati.





Today is Mahesh Navami. It falls on the 9th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshta. It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva appeared in front of his devotees for the first time. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on Mahesh Navami to fulfill all desires in life.

Just 4 days to go for maha Shivaratri 2020 ( 21-02-2020 ) the true love is the only way to peacefull life and world peace

Mahesh Navami significance

There is a belief that on the day of Mahesh Navami, women who desire to have a child, perform special prayers and Lord Shiva blesses them. According to beliefs, King Khandelsen was childless and hence he worshipped Lord Shiva with sheer devotion. After which Lord Shiva fulfilled his wish by blessing him with a son named Sujansen.

The popular legend related to Mahesh Navami said that once the hunters roved into an Ashram and disturbed the serenity and tranquillity out there. After this, the sages were vexed with them and cursed them to become a stone. Later, the hunters' wives prayed to Lord Shiva and asked for the solution to get rid of the curse.

Lord Shiva then agreed to save them only if they made a promise to deter from hunting and get involved in other activities. The women accepted Lord Shiva's condition and hence all men were saved. Later on, it is believed that the hunters were saved and their parents also stopped hunting and focused on business, and named their community as the 'Maheshwari' community after Lord Mahesh, to show their affection and devotion to Shiva. And hence Mahesh Navami is celebrated by the Maheshwari's with utmost grace.

Mahesh Navami celebration

