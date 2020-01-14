Makar Sankranti 2020: Places To Visit In Gujarat For Instagram Worthy Pictures

Makar Sankranti marks a harvest festival in India and it is a time where you see the sky lit up with vibrant colours of the kites flying in the sky. In North India it is celebrated as Lohri; in South India, it is celebrated as Pongal; in Assam, it is celebrated as Bihu.

It is celebrated to mark the commencement of Summer, and Uttarayan, a six months’ period, equivalent to Summer Solstice. The festival is most popularly celebrated in Gujarat. Here are two of the most popular festivals to visit in the state.

Best of Kite Festivals to attend in Gujarat to get Instagram-worthy pictures

International Kite Festival

Each year, Gujarat celebrates more than 200 festivals and the International Kite Festival is regarded as one of the biggest celebrated festivals in the state. It is so popular that locals from across the country come to experience the celebration.

During the festival, local food such as Undhiyu and Jalebi is served to the crowds. The festival is heavily influenced by international participants such as Japan, Malaysia, the USA, Indonesia and more. The festival is majorly popular in the state as Uttarayan. It is held in multiple locations across the state including Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat and more.

Kutch Rann Utsav

Creating a mosaic of exquisiteness, Kutch offers a plethora of varied hues to look at. It is one of the most ecologically and ethnically diverse districts of the state and is also a celebratory land of art.

Known as the Kutch Utsav or Rann Utsav, the festival is a 3-day extravaganza organised at various locales around Kutch. The festival begins in the Bujh city and goes around the district with a grand finale again being held at the preliminary destination. Apart from the kite festival, this cultural fest allows visitors to enjoy the true flavour and diversity of the Kutch region.

