Makar Sankranti In Delhi And Places To Fly The Kite In The National Capital

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan is celebrated with a lot of fervour in India. The festival is a religious celebration, a seasonal observance and also marks the winter solstice.

This day is also known as Maghi and it also marks the first day of the Sun’s transit into Makar (Capricorn) and is observed in the month of January. Read ahead to know best places to fly kites in Delhi.

International Kite Festival in Delhi, Connaught Place

People from all over the country visit to Delhi to take active participation in the kite flying festival. Colourful kites of different shapes and sizes adorn the skyline of the national capital, offering quite a beautiful sight for the viewers. The venue of the kite festival is near Palika bazaar at Connaught Place. There are exciting prizes to be won and trophies are given out for all these events.

Dharampura

Built around 200 years ago, Haveli Dharampura derives its name from a place in Delhi. The Haveli has 14 rooms for guests to stay and are named in after the Gates or the Markets of Old Delhi. Flying kites at the rooftop of Haveli Dharampura is breathtakingly beautiful. The festival can be celebrated every day from January 15 to January 20 between 4:00 pm to 6.30 PM.

All about Makar Sankranti

According to the Hindu calendar, the Sun goes into the Makar or Capricorn period. During this day, usually around January 14, the winter ends and the summer solstice starts, which marks the time for harvesting.

The festival is celebrated in many different ways in India. On this day, many devotees take a dip in rivers like Ganga, Godavari, Yamuna, Krishna and Cauvery. It is often believed that this washes away their sins. Sesame and jaggery laddoos or chikkis are distributed on this day.

