Makar Sankranti Wishes In Marathi: Messages To Send To Your Family And Friends

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated across the country. Different regions of the country celebrate the festival in various ways, but the cultural significance remains the same. People celebrate the festival for three days in Maharashtra and each day has a cultural significance. The first day is known as Bhogi.
On this day, the sun god is worshipped and people step out of their houses to fly kites. The second day is known as Sankranti and on this day, married women beautifully dress up in ethnic wear and have a small get together which is called Haldi-Kumkum, which literally translates to turmeric-vermilion. Women apply bindi on each other’s forehead and gift each other with most household items. The last day is known as Kinkrant. Read on to know about Makar Sankranti wishes and Makar Sankranti messages in Marathi:
तिळ आम्ही आहोत, तर गुळ तुम्ही
मिष्टान्न आम्ही आहोत, तर त्यातील गोडवा तुम्ही ..
वर्षाच्या पहिल्या सणापासून होत आहे सुरवात
आमच्याकडून तुम्हास आनंदी मकर संक्रांत !!!
नवीन वर्षाच्या,
नवीन सणाच्या,
प्रिय जणांना,
गोड व्यक्तींना,
" मकर संक्रांतीच्या "
सर्वांना गोड गोड शुभेच्या !!
तिळ आणि गुऴा सारखी राहावी आपली मैञी घट्ट, आणि मधुरही
ऩात्यातील कटुंता इथेच संपवा
तिळगुळ घ्या नि गोड गोड बोला
कणभर तीळ मनभर प्रेम
गुळाचा गोडवा आपुलकी वाढवा
तिळगुळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला…
मकर संक्रांतीच्या आपणास व
आपल्या परिवारास हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!
