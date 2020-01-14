Makar Sankranti Wishes In Marathi: Messages To Send To Your Family And Friends

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated across the country. Different regions of the country celebrate the festival in various ways, but the cultural significance remains the same. People celebrate the festival for three days in Maharashtra and each day has a cultural significance. The first day is known as Bhogi.

On this day, the sun god is worshipped and people step out of their houses to fly kites. The second day is known as Sankranti and on this day, married women beautifully dress up in ethnic wear and have a small get together which is called Haldi-Kumkum, which literally translates to turmeric-vermilion. Women apply bindi on each other’s forehead and gift each other with most household items. The last day is known as Kinkrant. Read on to know about Makar Sankranti wishes and Makar Sankranti messages in Marathi:

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages

तिळ आम्ही आहोत, तर गुळ तुम्ही

मिष्टान्न आम्ही आहोत, तर त्यातील गोडवा तुम्ही ..

वर्षाच्या पहिल्या सणापासून होत आहे सुरवात

आमच्याकडून तुम्हास आनंदी मकर संक्रांत !!!

(If we are the sweets then you are the sweetness. Starting the new year with this festival, I wish you Happy Makar Sankrant!)

नवीन वर्षाच्या,

नवीन सणाच्या,

प्रिय जणांना,

गोड व्यक्तींना,

" मकर संक्रांतीच्या "

सर्वांना गोड गोड शुभेच्या !!

(Starting from the new year to the festive, to all my dear ones and sweethearts, Happy Makar Sankrant!)

तिळ आणि गुऴा सारखी राहावी आपली मैञी घट्ट, आणि मधुरही

ऩात्यातील कटुंता इथेच संपवा

तिळगुळ घ्या नि गोड गोड बोला

(Let our friendship be as strong and sweet like the beautiful combination of sesame and jaggery. Let the ill feelings in our relation fade away. By offering you sweets, I hope to make our relationship even sweeter.)

कणभर तीळ मनभर प्रेम

गुळाचा गोडवा आपुलकी वाढवा

तिळगुळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला…

मकर संक्रांतीच्या आपणास व

आपल्या परिवारास हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

(I hope to offer you, immense love, with these sweets. Take a bit of this sweet and increase the sweetness and affection of our relation. I hope we forget our past ill-feelings and resolve our relation to speak sweetly.)

