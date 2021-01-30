Martyr's Day Quotes And Messages To Celebrate This Special Day

Martyr’s Day or Shaheed Diwas is celebrated every year in India, to honour and pay respect to those who laid their life I service of the nation, mainly to those who bled and lost their lives for the country's freedom. This special day is celebrated twice every year, the first time on January 30 and once again on March 23. Both these days hold incredible significance as on January 30, Father of the nation, Mahatama Gandhi was assassinated and on March 23, bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers.

It is believed that Bhagat Singh and Mahatama Gandhi, had different ideologies although they had the same goal of India’s independence in mind. After 72 years of Independence India still celebrates Shaheed Diwas as people want to remember the leaders to fought tooth and nail so the upcoming generations could live freely in a sovereign country. Here are some Martyr's Day quotes.

Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 quotes to wish people

Shaheed Diwas quotes

Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas. Happy Martyr's Day 2021: Bhagat Singh

The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule begins: Soren Kierkegaard

The martyr sacrifices themselves entirely in vain. Or rather not in vain; for they make the selfish more selfish, the lazy more lazy, the narrow narrower: Florence Nightingale

Read | Union Budget 2021: Pre-Budget expectation quotes from leading industry experts

A martyr can never cooperate with death, go to death in a way that they’re not trying to escape: Stanley Hauerwas

Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people: Jawaharlal Nehru

The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war: Douglas MacArthur

Read | National Tourism Day 2021 wishes, quotes and images to share with your friends & family

Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war: Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“Freedom is never free. Happy Martyr's Day 2021."

Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all.

I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail: Bhagat Singh

Read | Prithviraj quotes Mahatma Gandhi as 'Jana Gana Mana's promo bags 2M+ views on YouTube