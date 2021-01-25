National Tourism Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Friends & Family

January 25 is observed as the National Tourism Day in India. The government of India has marked this day to promote tourism in the country. The day is thus dedicated to educate and inform the people of India about the importance of tourism in the country, and what role it plays for our economy. Every state in India has its own culture and diversity, which are promoted on this day. Check out these National Tourism Day 2021 quotes and images and National Tourism Day wishes to share with your friends and family and create awareness about the event.

National Tourism Day 2021 wishes

On this World Tourism Day, cheers to those who love to travel and observe the serene beauty of Nature.

Age is definitely not a barrier but the desire to explore makes you travel.

Happy World Tourism Day to those who have turned into great storytellers with innumerable unforgettable memories of travelling.

The eagerness to find out the destination that awaits makes you forget all the hurdles faced during the journey.

We all are travellers where, some travel to escape life while, we tourists travel for life not to escape us.

Whatever may be our age, the child inside a traveller gets exposed when we start to make plans for a tour.

The happiness and excitement in travelling is probably one of such feelings which can’t be expressed at ease.

On this National Tourism Day, we must take a moment to appreciate the tour-guides who live on tourism but can not afford it.

Happy National tourism day and happy travelling forever

With tourism comes great growth and opportunity for a place

One industry that will never be out of vogue and people shall forever invest in it is known as tourism

Without tourism, many places would have vanished from the map due to the lack of economical prosperity

We humans are lucky to be able to take up travelling because touring the world is a pleasure greater than anything else. Happy national tourism day 2021.

National Tourism Day quotes

See the world. It’s more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories. Ask for no guarantees, ask for no security.” -Ray Bradbury

“The journey is the destination.” -Dan Eldon

“Still round the corner, there may wait, a new road or a secret gate.” – J. R. R. Tolkien

“This is your planet. You really should come see it sometime.” – G Adventures

“To move, to breathe, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote: To travel is to live.” – Hans Christian Andersen

“Travel expands the mind and fills the gap.” – Sheda Savage

“To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” – Aldous Huxley

“The use of traveling is to regulate imagination with reality, and instead of thinking of how things may be, see them as they are.” – Samuel Johnson

“Travel not to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape you.” – Unknown

“Travelling tends to magnify all human emotions.” – Peter Hoeg

National Tourism Day Images

