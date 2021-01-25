National Tourism Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Friends & Family

Quick links:
January 25 is observed as the National Tourism Day in India. The government of India has marked this day to promote tourism in the country. The day is thus dedicated to educate and inform the people of India about the importance of tourism in the country, and what role it plays for our economy. Every state in India has its own culture and diversity, which are promoted on this day. Check out these National Tourism Day 2021 quotes and images and National Tourism Day wishes to share with your friends and family and create awareness about the event.
See the world. It’s more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories. Ask for no guarantees, ask for no security.” -Ray Bradbury
“The journey is the destination.” -Dan Eldon
“Still round the corner, there may wait, a new road or a secret gate.” – J. R. R. Tolkien
“This is your planet. You really should come see it sometime.” – G Adventures
“To move, to breathe, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote: To travel is to live.” – Hans Christian Andersen
“Travel expands the mind and fills the gap.” – Sheda Savage
“To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” – Aldous Huxley
“The use of traveling is to regulate imagination with reality, and instead of thinking of how things may be, see them as they are.” – Samuel Johnson
“Travel not to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape you.” – Unknown
“Travelling tends to magnify all human emotions.” – Peter Hoeg
