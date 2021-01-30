Martyr's Day Quotes In Hindi To Remember Those Who Gave Their Lives For The Nation

Every year, January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day (aka Shaheed Diwas), which marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. He was assassinated on January 30, in 1948. On this day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths to honour the father of the nation. The Shaheed Diwas is celebrated in India to pay respects to those who lost their lives fighting for the freedom, glory, welfare and progress of India. A two-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am. Check out some Martyr's Day quotes in Hindi aka Shaheed Diwas quotes to share with your friends and family and remember the martyrs of the nation.

Martyr's Day Quotes in Hindi

मेरे जज्बातों से इस कदर वाकिफ हैं मेरी कलम

मैं इश्क भी लिखना चाहूँ तो भी, इंकलाब लिख जाता हैं !

- भगत सिंह

जशन आज़ादी का मुबारक हो देश वालो को

फंदे से मोहब्बत थी हम वतन के मतवालो को

ज़माने भर मे मिलते है आशिक कई

मगर वतन से खूबसूरत कोई सनम नहीं होता

नोटों मे लिपट कर, सोने मे सिमटकर मरे है कई

मगर तिरंगे से खूबसूरत कोई कफ़न नहीं होता

देश के शहीदो को नमन

जय हिन्द जय शहीद

मौत एक बार जब आना है तो डरना क्या है!

हम इसे खेल ही समझा किये मरना क्या है?

-अशफ़ाकउल्ला खां

जिनकी कुर्बानियों से हम जीवित हैं

याद हमेशा वे हमें आएंगे,

न कभी हम भूल पाएंगे

शहीदों की चिताओं पर लगेंगे हर बरस मेले,

वतन पर मरने वालों का यही बाकी निशां होगा, अमर शहीद भगत सिंह,

सुखदेव व राजगुरु के बलिदान दिवस पर, कोटि-कोटि नमन

अपनी आज़ादी को हम हरगिज भुला सकते नहीं,

सर कटा सकते है लेकिन सर झुका सकते नहीं।

देश के शहीदो को नमन।

अजल से वे डरें जीने को जो अच्छा समझते हैं।

मियाँ! हम चार दिन की जिन्दगी को क्या समझते हैं?

- रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल

मैं जला हुआ राख नहीं, अमर दीप हूं,

जो मिट गया वतन पर मैं वो शहीद हूं।

भारत माता की जय

चलो फिर से आज वो नजारा याद कर ले

शहीदों के दिल में थी जो ज्वाला वो याद कर ले

जिसमे बहकर आजादी पहुंची थी किनारे पे

देशभक्तों के खून की वो धरा याद कर ले

कभी कड़ाके की ठंड में ठिठुर के देखना

कभी तपती धुप में चल के देखना

कैसे होती है हिफाजत अपने देश की

जरा सरहद पर जाकर देखना

लड़े वो वीर जवानों की तरह

ठंडा खून भी फौलाद हुआ

मरते – मरते भी कई मार गिराए

तभी तो देश आजाद हुआ

इतनी सी बात हवाओ को बताए रखना

रोशनी होगी चिरागों को जलाए रखना

लहू देकर की है जिसकी हिफाजत हमने

ऐसे तिरंगे को हमेशा अपने दिल में बसाए रखना

