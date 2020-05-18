Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Irrfan Khan Donned A Wide Smile Enjoying A 'happy Meal'

The sad demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves through the industry. The Lunchbox actor succumbed to a colon infection on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. Currently, a major throwback picture of Irrfan Khan has been surfacing online.

Irrfan Khan's throwback picture

This throwback picture cherishes the memories of Irrfan Khan enjoying with his friends. In this candid picture, Irrfan Khan is seen donning a wide smile to his friend, while his friend is seen serving food to his other friend. The actor is spotted wearing a yellow tank and orange bottoms. Irrfan Khan’s fans have been flooding the comment section with praises for Irrfan Khan. One of the users wrote, “Seriously !!! After hearing the news it feels so depressing. Haven't seen a star like him â¤â¤ he has gone too soon such a pure soul â¤â¤”, another user wrote, “Irfan SirðŸ˜žRIP SirðŸ™ðŸ™ gone too soon.” Interestingly when everyone was remembering Irrfan Khan in the comment section, one of the users commented, “Is that Vicky Kaushal besides Irrfan? ðŸ˜…”

Bollywood was shocked with the untimely death of Irrfan Khan in the recent past. The late actor breathed his last at the age of 53, in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29. Irrfan Khan had announced back in 2018 that he was battling neuroendocrine tumour which is a rare type of cancer. He was laid to rest by wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayaan on the same day in Mumbai. The death of another veteran actor Rishi Kapoor the next day broke the hearts of cinema lovers across the world. In India, Irrfan's most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Irrfan Khan was also globally recognised for his performance in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno and Life of Pi. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere. The actor was featured alongside Radhika Madan.

During the promotions of Angrezi Medium, he shared an emotional video with his voice-over where he expressed his gratitude towards his fans and also informed them that due to his bad health conditions he wouldn't be able to promote the film. The news of the actor passing away came as a shock to the entire country. Many celebrities from all walks of life expressed grief on his sudden demise.

