This Day That Year: Sofia Hayat Opens Up On Miscarriage & Other Stories That Made The News

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Ranveer Singh’s response to Deepika Padukone dazzling neon green ensemble, Arnold Schwarzenegger being unhurt after taking a flying kick in the back, to Sofia Hayat opening up about her miscarriage. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Ranveer Singh's response on Padukone's pictures

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone stunned her fans on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a neon-green ruffled dress featuring a long trail. She paired the gown with a pink headband and wore nude coloured stilettoes for a rounded off look. She took to social media and shared her pictures from the event on Instagram. Padukone created a series of photos on the platform.



Ranveer Singh, who does not shy away from applauding his wife on social media, shared his response. He dropped quirky comments like insane, wow, and also added romantic emoticons on her each photo.

Arnold Schwarzenegger looked unaffected with a flying kick

Arnold Schwarzenegger looked unaffected after a man stunned a gym full of people with a flying kick to the former California governor’s back during his public appearance, two years ago. Schwarzenegger was recording a Snapchat video with his fans before an unidentified assailant ran and threw himself at the Terminator. As visible in the video, Schwarzenegger jerked forward but stay on his feet and the man hit and fell before a security guard subdued him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and wrote that he realised that he was kicked after watching the video like everyone else. After the attack, he also wrote on social media that he was glad he did not interrupt his Snapchat. Take a look.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Deepika Padukone's comfort food

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared her favourite comfort food in an Instagram post. She gave an idea of what she likes to relish and drink during her long-haul flights to her social media fans. Padukone posted a picture from inside the aeroplane consisting of a small bottle of fresh fruit juice, which can either be orange or mango. Accompanying the healthy juice, there was a shiny pack of a lar Twix chocolate bar. Take a look.

When Sofia Hayat opened up about her miscarriage

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat ended her marriage with Vlad Stanescu and opened about her miscarriage after some time. She posted a photo of herself and shared a happy note in the caption.

She wrote, “Back on a health and fitness kick. I always eat healthily but now I am upping my game. Going to lose the weight I put on… 3 months of carrying a baby then losing it...you still carry that extra weight...so now it is going. I already lost 4 kilos since I am single. The benefits of being single! :) stress makes you put weight on… happiness keeps you healthy!"

