Mattu Pongal 2021 Wishes, Images And Greetings To Share On The Auspicious Occasion

Mattu Pongal marks the third day of the four days long Pongal festival. It is primarily celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In the Tamil language, the word Mattu means bull and this day of Pongal festival is dedicated to cows and bulls. It is an ode to their hard work for farmers in getting a good harvest. People all over Tamil Nadu and other south Indian states celebrate the day without any restraint of caste and creed.

The sport of Jallikattu is also observed in Tamil Nadu’s villages as it is considered an important part of the celebrations. People will also wish each other a happy Mattu Pongal 2021 with Mattu Pongal wishes, Mattu Pongal images and Mattu Pongal greetings. Here is a look at some of the wishes images and greetings to share on this Mattu Pongal 2021.

Mattu Pongal wishes

It’s time to commend fortune, may this festival deliver contentment in your living. Honour the feast of profusion. Happy Mattu Pongal!

Pongal is here, an occasion that will mark delight and happiness. So let’s celebrate this season with full zeal and spirit. Happy Mattu Pongal!

May the vibrant colours of Pongal fill each of our hearts with optimism and take away all our worries. A very Happy Mattu Pongal to you.

May you celebrate the festival of Mattu Pongal by dressing up in dazzling clothes, adorning your home and preparing feasts.

May the almighty endow you with tranquillity. Have a cheerful Mattu Pongal!

In this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Mattu Pongal.

I wish that your Pongal will be full of fun and joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Mattu Pongal.

Mattu Pongal greetings

Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Mattu Pongal 2021!

On this auspicious day of the year show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Mattu Pongal to you and your family!

May this auspicious day brings in good luck to your home and may success touch your feet. Wishing you a very Happy Mattu Pongal 2021!

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy to you and your family. Happy Mattu Pongal 2021 to you and your family!

On this festive season may your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Mattu Pongal 2021!

