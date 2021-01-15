Thai Pongal 2021: Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share On This Auspicious Day

Pongal is one of the most important festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu. It comes during the same time as Makar Sankranti and is celebrated on the same Gregorian date every year. Since Pongal reflects the same spirit of Makar Sankranti, people pay ode to the Sun God, thanking them for a prosperous life. Farmers pray and hope for an abundant yield in the upcoming years. The festival of Pongal spans over three days which starts with Bhogi and is followed by Thai Pongal and Mattu Pongal. Here are some Thai Pongal Wishes to send to your friends and close ones.

Thai Pongal 2021: Wishes & Quotes to share with your friends and family

May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal

May Lord Suryan shower you with good health, wealth, peace, joy and happiness. A very blissful and Happy Pongal to you.

May the auspicious festival of Pongal erase all your troubles and sorrows and may you live the happiest life. A very happy Pongal to you and your loved ones.

Thai Pongal Quotes

Here's sending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Pongal.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings on Pongal. May you be blessed with good health and wealth aplenty—a very Happy Pongal to you.

May this Pongal shower you with the best of joy and happiness. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Pongal.

May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings.

Thai Pongal Images

Wishing you a Pongal filled with happiness and prosperity in abundance. Happy Thai Pongal.

Here's wishing you happiness, peace, joy and good luck aplenty on the auspicious day of Pongal.

A very Happy Pongal to you in advance. May you be blessed with all that you wish to have in your life. Happy Thai Pongal.

May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal.

Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hope it is joyous and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal.

Disclaimer: The Pongal wishes and quotes have been sourced from various websites

Images Credit: Shutterstock