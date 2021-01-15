Thai Pongal Wishes In Tamil To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Special Occasion

Pongal is one of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu. Pongal coincides with Makar Sankranti festivities and is also referred to as Tai Pongal and falls on the same date of the Gregorian Calendar on January 14, every year. As Tamilians around the world celebrate the auspicious occasion, here are wishes that you can forward to friends and family.

Thai Pongal wishes in Tamil

தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு மற்றும் பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்! இந்த பொங்கல் உங்கள் எல்லாருடைய வாழ்விலும் மகிழ்ச்சியை கொண்டுவரட்டும். பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! தித்திக்கும் கரும்பை போல உங்கள் வாழ்வு மகிழ்ச்சியில் இனிக்கட்டும். இனிய தைப்பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! இந்த தைத்திருநாளில் நாம் உண்ண உணவளிக்கும் இயற்கை அன்னைக்கும் உழவர்களுக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். சூரிய பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்! பொங்கலை போல உங்கள் வாழ்வில் மகிழ்ச்சியும், செல்வமும் பொங்க வாழ்த்துக்கள்! எல்லாருடைய வாழ்விலும் தீமைகள் விலகி நன்மைகள் பெருகிட போகி பண்டிகை வாழ்த்துக்கள்! தைத்திருநாளில் வளமுடன் வாழ, அன்பு பொங்க உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! பழையன கழிந்து புதியன புகுந்திட போகி பண்டிகை நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! தரணியெங்கும் கொண்டாடும் தைப்பொங்கல் திருநாளில் பொங்கலோடு இணைந்து அனைவர் மனங்களும் இன்பத்தில் பொங்க.. பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்! வீரம் போற்றும் ஜல்லிக்கட்டு தமிழா அதை நீ வென்று காட்டு இனிய மாட்டு பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்! அனைவருக்கும் காணும் பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

(Quotes taken from tamil.boldsky.com. )

More about Pongal

Pongal, which is also spelled as Ponkal is also called Thai Pongal or Tai Pongal, is a harvest festival celebrated by Tamilians across South India and the world. The festival starts along with the beginning of the Tai month in the Tamil solar calendar which falls on January 14, and is dedicated to the Sun god, Surya and coincides with the festivals of Makar Sankranti of North India, Bhogali Bihu of Assam, Lohri of Punjab and Uttarayan of Gujarat. Pongal spans three days with the first day being Bhogi Pongal, followed by Surya or Thai Pongal on the second day and then Mattu Pongal on the last day. Some Tamils also celebrate it on the fourth day which is called Kanum Pongal.

One of the most widely followed and significant practices of the festival is the making of a sweet rice dish named Pongal itself. It is made using fresh harvest rice, boiled with milk and raw jaggery with additions of cardamom and dry fruits as per choice. Friends and relatives visit each other on this day and ask the question, “has the rice boiled” as a greeting.

