Mohini Ekadashi Images To Send To Your Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Mohini Ekadashi Images that you can send to your loved ones during the auspicious day of Mohini Ekadashi. Check out the images and read on to know more.

Mohini ekadashi Images

Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha or the bright fortnight of the moon according to the Gregorian calendar. Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which falls in the month of April or May. Mohini Ekadashi is observed as it is said that it helps in wiping away the sins a person might have committed in this or the previous births. The people who follow Mohini Ekadashi observe a fast and eat only limited food items.

The time the fast beings and the time it ends is pre-decided every year. This year, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 9:09 AM and end at 6:13 AM. The sunrise 5:56 AM and the sun will set at 6:51 PM. Here are some of the Mohini Ekadashi images that you can send to your family members and your friends.

Images for Mohini Ekadashi 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sudesh Makhecha (@sudeshmakhecha) on

ALSO READ: Vijaya Ekadashi Importance: What Is Vijaya Ekadashi And Why Is It Celebrated?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Astrologer_Ms. Madhuree (@problem_askmesolution) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nidhivan Sarovar Portico (@nidhivansarovarportico) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lavanga (@brahmanas108) on

ALSO READ: Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha | Know The Story Around This Fast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radha krishna (@krishnas_abode_) on

ALSO READ: Varuthini Ekadashi Significance, Timings, And Other Things To Know About

First Published:
