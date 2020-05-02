Mohini Ekadashi Images To Send To Your Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha or the bright fortnight of the moon according to the Gregorian calendar. Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which falls in the month of April or May. Mohini Ekadashi is observed as it is said that it helps in wiping away the sins a person might have committed in this or the previous births. The people who follow Mohini Ekadashi observe a fast and eat only limited food items.

The time the fast beings and the time it ends is pre-decided every year. This year, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 9:09 AM and end at 6:13 AM. The sunrise 5:56 AM and the sun will set at 6:51 PM. Here are some of the Mohini Ekadashi images that you can send to your family members and your friends.

Images for Mohini Ekadashi 2020

ALSO READ: Vijaya Ekadashi Importance: What Is Vijaya Ekadashi And Why Is It Celebrated?

#MohiniEkadashi is observed on the ekadashi(11th day) during the Shukla Paksha(the bright fortnight of moon) in the Hindu month of Vaisakha pic.twitter.com/Yxxl2EmLgQ — templefolks (@templefolkscom) May 6, 2017

@DN_Thakur_Ji RADHE RADHE GURUJI

HAPPY MOHINI EKADASHI GURUJI

PARNAM GURUJI__/\__ pic.twitter.com/KYe2R9oB1F — mohan priya sakhi (@manjukayth) April 29, 2015

Happy Mohini Ekadashi to all world peoples. pic.twitter.com/c5MjW36Uqi — surendra gajbhare (@surendragajbha9) May 15, 2019

ALSO READ: Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha | Know The Story Around This Fast

Wish You Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2016 from the team of AstroDevam.. To get extra Info.: https://t.co/gof2JRKLmL pic.twitter.com/wtX5IHCYy8 — Astro Devam (@AstroDevam) May 17, 2016

#MohiniEkadashi is observed on the ekadashi(11th day) during the Shukla Paksha(the bright fortnight of moon) in the Hindu month of Vaisakha pic.twitter.com/Yxxl2EmLgQ — templefolks (@templefolkscom) May 6, 2017

ALSO READ: Varuthini Ekadashi Significance, Timings, And Other Things To Know About