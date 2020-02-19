Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha | Know The Story Around This Fast

Vijay Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious fasts for the Hindu religion. The fast is observed for prosperity. The Vijay Ekadashi has a story attached to it like all other Ekadashi’s celebrated by Hindus.

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The Vijay Ekadashi Vrat Katha is based during the Treta Yug. The story revolves around Maryada Purushottam Shri Ramchandra who was in exile for fourteen years accompanied by his brother, Lakshman and wife, Sita. But after some days, due to certain turn of events, Sita was kidnapped by the Lanka king, Ravan. While Ram and Lakshman were searching for Sita they met the dying Jatayu who tried to save Sita from being kidnapped by Ravan. He told Ram about the demon king and Ram set out to battle Ravan and rescue his wife. On the journey, he met the monkey king, Sugriv and Hanuman.

With the monkey army by his side, Ram arrived at the seashore but could not cross over to Lanka. Lakshman advised him to seek help from the sage Bakdalabhya who lived some distance away. When Ram approached the sage, the latter advised him to fast on the Vijaya Ekadashi which falls on the Falgun Krishna Paksha. Observing this fast would definitely bring Ram victory against the demon king, Ravan and also help him cross the sea to Lanka. Taking the sage’s advice, Ram fasted on Vijaya Ekadashi and conquered Lanka rescuing Sita. This is the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Vijaya Ekadashi importance

As mentioned in the story, Vijaya Ekadashi is observed on the Falgun Krishna Paksha. Vijaya Ekadashi 2020 will start from 2:32 pm on February 18 to 3 pm on February 19. Vijaya Ekadashi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. To worship Lord Vishnu on Vijaya Ekadashi one must place the Sapta paddy on an altar. They must also out an urn of water on the altar decorated with mango and Ashoka leaves. An idol or picture of Lord Vishnu must also be placed on the altar and offered flowers. Lastly, one must recite the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha and perform the god’s arti and light a lamp of ghee to mark the end of the Vijaya Ekadashi fast.

