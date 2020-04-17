Varuthini Ekadashi Significance, Timings, And Other Things To Know About

Varuthini Ekadashi is a festival celebrated by Hindu people. It is also known as ‘Baruthani Ekadashi’. This auspicious day is observed to worship the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu – Lord Vamana. It is also believed by the people that worshipping and adoring Lord Vamana on Varuthini Ekadashi will bless and protect his devotees from all the undesirable and negative energies and evil forces of the world and help them get salvation.

Varuthini Ekadashi is one of the prominent Ekadashi’s which is observed during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month in the North Indian Purnima calendar. Varuthini Ekadashi is celebrated during the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month in the South Indian Amavasyant calendar. Mostly, Varuthini Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of March or April, according to the Gregorian calendar, and this year Varuthini Ekadashi will be celebrated on April 18, 2020.

Timings of Varuthini Ekadashi 2020:

The Ekadashi timing will begin at 8.03 pm on April 17, 2020, while it will end at 10.17 pm on April 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the Parana timings will begin at 5.51 am on April 19 while it will end at 8.27 am on the same day.

What are the ingredients required for Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 puja?

Here are the ingredients and Samaghiris that are required for the Poojan and celebration of Varuthini Ekadashi:

Dhoop

Sandalwood paste

Fruits

Incense sticks

Flowers

Rituals & Significance of Varuthini Ekadashi

On this auspicious day, the devotees wake up early in the morning and do preparations for the auspicious puja. The believers also do a fast on Varuthini Ekadashi and consume only ‘Satvik Food’. The fast generally last for 24 hours and ends by donating food, clothes and other essential things to a Brahmin. In order to worship Lord Vamana, devotees also sing songs or Bhajans and recite prayers in his honour and respect. Some devotees also read the auspicious ‘Vishnu Sahasranaam’ to seek Lord Vamana’s blessings on Varuthini Ekadashi to seek blessings and prosper in their lives.

Image courtesy: @d.srujan

