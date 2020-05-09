Last Updated:

Mothers Day Images You Can Send To Your Mother To Light Up Her Mood Amid Lockdown

Check out some Mothers Day images you can share with your mother and celebrate her contributions to your life and appreciate her presence. Read more details.

Written By
Tarun Nair
mothers day images

Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 10 every year to give extra recognition to mothers and appreciate their roles in our lives. A day to honour mothers has been observed since ages and festivals honouring mothers in ancient times were often tied to gods and goddesses. Considering that this year’s celebrations are bound to be low-key due to the pandemic, here are a few Mothers Day images one can share with their mother and light up her mood. Read details.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor And Riddhima Assure Mother Neetu That They've 'got Her Back'

Also Read | Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Suffering Physical Abuse From Her Mother

Also Read | Mother's Day 2020: Celebrate This Day With Thoughtful Activities Amid Quarantine

History of Mother's Day

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. anna Jarvis' campaign to make Mother's Day a recognised holiday in the United States began in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. Anna Jarvis had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War and created Mother's Day Work Clubs to address public health issues. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother by continuing the work she started.

Also Read | Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Suffering Physical Abuse From Her Mother

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all