Mothers Day Images You Can Send To Your Mother To Light Up Her Mood Amid Lockdown

Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 10 every year to give extra recognition to mothers and appreciate their roles in our lives. A day to honour mothers has been observed since ages and festivals honouring mothers in ancient times were often tied to gods and goddesses. Considering that this year’s celebrations are bound to be low-key due to the pandemic, here are a few Mothers Day images one can share with their mother and light up her mood. Read details.

Many of our survivors are brave mothers who are determined to break the chain of human trafficking.



As a young girl, “Amy” was exploited for many years. Now a 21-year-old mother, Amy is taking bold steps to make her toddler’s life better than hers was at that age. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/954btp445F — O.U.R. (@OURrescue) May 8, 2020

This world is full of love and hope that rise from the depth of hearts.



Mother’s love is unconditional, pure and indescribable.#MothersDay#mothersday2020 pic.twitter.com/5ElmmwmsVQ — Katrin (@Katrin1_1994) May 8, 2020

Mother's day is coming up, what's your special arrangement for your beloved 💖 mother this Sunday? Share your surprises and happiness with us.🤗#WeBank #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Q6sNDys4dY — WeBank (@WeBankCN) May 8, 2020

A mother is the one who, like a sacred star in the sky of eternity, will remain steadfast and radiant...#MothersDay #mothersday2020 pic.twitter.com/lwLs4smOXD — Katrin (@Katrin1_1994) May 8, 2020

From teaching us how to tie our shoes to making sure we look both ways, we appreciate moms for keeping us safe! Happy #MothersDay to all of our hardworking #United mothers and mothers everywhere pic.twitter.com/Ef5v6IGyOu — AO Safety UAL (@AOSafetyUAL) May 8, 2020

this #MothersDay, pour a little out for all the courageous moms in this world who raised their kids to adulthood instead of just devouring them when they got obnoxious. @GatorsDaily #gators #webcomics #moms #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/oZp0WDHIQH — alessandra (@gaytor_al) May 8, 2020

Happy Mother's Day weekend to all of the awesome moms that make everything possible! #mothersday pic.twitter.com/95qvBmBru3 — Daystar, Inc. (@daystar_atlanta) May 8, 2020

History of Mother's Day

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. anna Jarvis' campaign to make Mother's Day a recognised holiday in the United States began in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. Anna Jarvis had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War and created Mother's Day Work Clubs to address public health issues. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother by continuing the work she started.

