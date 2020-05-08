Ranbir Kapoor And Riddhima Assure Mother Neetu That They've 'got Her Back'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor with a heartfelt message. Riddhima told Neetu Kapoor that Ranbir and she have got Neetu Kapoor's back and they are her pillars in this difficult time. Read more.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo on her social media account with brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor in the frame. Riddhima has captioned it saying, "Got your back Ma." [sic]. Check out the picture below.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was unable to attend the funeral

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stays with her husband and daughter Samara in New Delhi. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima was not able to attend her father’s funeral in Mumbai. However, she attended her prayer meet that the Kapoors had organised in memory of Rishi Kapoor. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukherjee, who are very close to the family, were also seen at the prayer meet and supporting the family in these tough times.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares photos with Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima has been posting photos of Rishi Kapoor. In one picture that she posted, Riddhima can be seen sitting with her father Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima wrote in the post that she loves him and shall miss him always. Riddhima also called Rishi Kapoor her strongest warrior and mentioned how she would miss their FaceTime calls daily.

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

On April 30, Rishi Kapoor had passed away in Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and was undergoing treatment for it. When Rishi Kapoor passed away, the family sent out a statement. It read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way." [sic]

Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

