Nag Panchami 2025: Why Is It Advised To Not Make Rotis On The Auspicious Day? Know All About The Other Dos And Don'ts Of The Festival

Nag Panchami, an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Nag Devtas (serpent deities). The festival is traditionally celebrated on Shukla Paksha Panchami during the Sawan month, which usually falls in Late July or early August. This year, the day will be celebrated on July 29. Nag Panchami is observed two days after the festival of Hariyali Teej. On this day, devotees worship Serpent Gods and offer milk to snakes to seek blessings and the wellness of their family. While the rituals vary by region, one popular belief that often raises curiosity is the prohibition of using iron utensils, especially while cooking, during the festival.

Is eating roti not allowed during Nag Panchami?

To be clear, there is no prohibition per se on the consumption of roti on Nag Panchami. It is advised for devotees not to use iron utensils, such as tawa, on the auspicious day, thus rendering roti-making difficult. It is also believed in Hindu tradition that the hood of the snake Gods resembles a tawa. Thus, making roti on the apparatus is seen as an insult to the nags.

Additionally, iron is also associated with bringing negative energies. Therefore, using iron for cooking is believed to transfer such energies into one's food, which might disrupt good luck. Since iron is astronomically linked to the planet Rahu, it is also advised not to use it as tawa on Nag Panchami to avoid sudden changes and confusion.



Other Dos and Don’ts of Nag Panchami

What should you do at the festival?

Offer milk and sweets to snake idols or real snakes: Devotees pour milk, turmeric, and sandalwood paste on snake idols or anthills believed to house snakes.

Visit Shiva Temples: Lord Shiva, who wears a serpent around his neck, is also worshipped. Devotees often offer bel patra, milk, and flowers to Shivalinga.



Draw snake motifs at home: In rural India, especially in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, women draw snake images on the walls with rice paste or haldi.

Observe fast: Many observe a partial or full fast, consuming fruits and satvik food, praying for protection and prosperity.

Chant mantras: Reciting the Nag Gayatri Mantra or the Nag Panchami Vrat Katha is considered spiritually beneficial.

What to avoid on Nag Pachami

Do not plough or dig soil: Since snakes dwell underground, any activity involving disturbing the soil is strictly avoided to prevent accidental harm.

Avoid fried or heavy food: Foods made with garlic, onion, and excessive oil are generally avoided. Many stick to sattvic meals.



Do not kill or harm snakes: Killing a snake, especially on Nag Panchami, is said to invoke severe karmic consequences.